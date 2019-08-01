I happen to have Wednesdays off and I watched all seven hours of Mr. (Robert) Mueller’s testimonies before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on July 24.
We’ve been lied to about the Mueller Report. I’ve read it myself and I am glad Congress and Mr. Mueller helped more Americans hear the truth by discussing the findings on TV. Many Virginians don’t know, for instance, that then-candidate Trump was actively negotiating to build a Trump Tower in Moscow while he was lying to the public, saying over and over again he had “no deals in Russia.”
He and members of his campaign asked for, welcomed, accepted and used Russia’s assistance during the campaign, although no one in Trump’s campaign assisted in the Russian attacks. Trump engaged in ten obstructive acts regarding the investigation into Russia’s interference in our election. Mueller is by policy not allowed to indict a sitting president regardless of the misconduct he found. These are the major findings of the Mueller Report.
Mr. Mueller’s report and his sworn testimony states that Russia specifically targeted the Clinton campaign and aided the Trump campaign. The former Special Counsel, combat-decorated United States Marine Corps veteran, Robert S. Mueller III, also told us under oath that the Russians are still today attacking us “even as we sit here today.”
I call upon my representative, Rob Wittman (R, Va.-1) to publicly state whether he approves of the conduct of Donald J. Trump as it is described in the Mueller Report. As constituents, we deserve to know Mr. Wittman’s answer to this question.
I also call upon Mr. Wittman to demand that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stop blocking the House’s bills to beef up security in the 2020 election, or else, to explain to us why he refuses to protect us from ongoing hostile foreign interference.
Heather Trout, DVM
Sumerduck
(1) comment
“We seek him here, we seek him there, Those Libbies seek him everywhere. Is he in heaven? — Is he in h ell, That demmed, elusive Orange Pimpernel?” P.S. Don’t look now, but I think there’s a Russian under your bed. P.P.S. I’m not sure being a vet lends much credence to your political opinion, but I know what does… JustinThyme, Th.D., or Doctorate in Thinkology as conferred upon me by the Wizard.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.