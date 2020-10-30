This year’s campaign season has revealed once again how far we have fallen when it comes to integrity, mutual respect and common decency in the conduct of our national life. We are exercised a great deal about “lies,” “fake news,” “draining the swamp” and what it means to be an American from competing ideological points of view. And there are certainly single moral issues that seem to either galvanize or antagonize, thereby further dividing us into conflicted subgroups.
However, we have abandoned any real dialogue about common decency and why it is essential to the well-being of all communities that seek to live together peaceably. Perhaps our commitment to “individualism” makes a shared sense of moral conduct impossible.
Were Friedrich Nietzsche and Ayn Rand right when they claimed that the only real philosophy that matters is the will to power? Of course, such thinking sets us free to bond with only those who think like us and act like us and then hate those “on the other side.” It gives us permission to abandon compassion entirely. All we need to focus on in life is to win by imposing our will on others. Common decency is replaced by “survival of the fittest.” We’re either friend or foe.
I do not accept this. As a Christian, I believe that the only power that really matters is love. I look to the Gospel of Matthew, chapters 5 to 7, often referred to as the Sermon on the Mount. Here we find the primary teachings of Jesus when it comes to the moral conduct of our lives. Toward the conclusion, Jesus says, “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.”
Rabbi Hillel said much the same: “What is hateful to you do not do to your neighbors; that is the whole Torah … go and learn it.”
The philosophy of “winning at all costs” and the Golden Rule have nothing in common, especially if bullying, harassment, rejection, oppression, violence, manipulation, hateful speech, or outright lies are the behaviors we employ. Common decency is at the heart of the Golden Rule and it is expressed in love, respect, compassion, and concern for all of our neighbors and not just some.
I hope that we can keep this in mind as we vote on Nov. 3. Common decency embodied in our leaders does matter. We have an important choice to make. The soul of our nation depends upon it.
The Rev. Rob Banse
Delaplane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.