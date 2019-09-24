Are you fed up?
I am. I'm fed up with the “eat more fruits and vegetable” mantra that should, by now, be relegated to the realm of platitude. I hear it all the time from folks who believe reciting it makes them seem wise. It doesn't. I recall my mother saying the same thing to me decades ago. Even though I loved my mom, God rest her soul, I didn't care for the advice then, and I really don't care for it now – especially when I visit a doctor who charges me for it. Everyone knows we should eat more fruits and vegetables, but we don't. If Mom couldn't make us do it, neither will doctors, nutritionists or insurance companies.
I've concluded there must be some disconnect in the medical industry, and I want to alleviate it. Here it is: We don't want to eat fruits and vegetables at the levels necessary to keep us thin and healthy. Instead, we want you and your gargantuan, money-sucking industry to get off its yacht, out of its Mercedes, and off its collective rump and come up with a pill that we can take before we go to bed that will neutralize the excess calories we ate that day. Furthermore, it must have no side effects – no bloating, no gas, no diarrhea and no nausea. That's it. A calorie-neutralizing pill. And, by the way, you may charge no more than a buck for it.
While we're at it, let’s dump the claims that red meat causes cancer. Really? Why is it that when I read articles about this, there's never a side box saying anything about the toxic chemicals that our supermarket fruits and vegetables are laden with? Is hamburger really more carcinogenic than green beans that are covered inside and out with herbicides, pesticides and fungicides? Is it really more deadly than all the chemicals used on grapes or apples?
The problem I have with this is that I don't believe anyone is being honest. I suspect the people behind the eat-more-fruits-and-vegetables campaign and the anti-red-meat campaign are a bunch of vegetarians. Not that there is anything inherently wrong with being a vegetarian. But slanting the truth to favor a point of view, well, that's dishonest. I know that may come as a shock to folks in and around D.C.
What we need is a “good for you reference scale.” Green beans should be in the middle. I'm not talking about raw green beans, and I'm not talking about steamed green beans, either. Nope. They must be cooked with a small amount of bacon grease and with a little salt and pepper, the way God intended (just ponder Proverbs 15:17 – you'll see what I mean). They should be at the center of the scale, and everything else on it must be listed, in relative order, as either worse for you or better for you than these tasty cooked green beans.
That's what we need from our over-priced medical industry – a calorie-neutralizing pill and a good-for-you scale referenced to tasty cooked green beans.
Who's with me?
Jeff Wallace
Warrenton
