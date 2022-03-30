Just as Ms. [Hope] Porter (“Til Hazel, ‘the smartest lawyer in Virginia,’ remembered for his influence on land use in Fauquier,” March 23) enjoys looking at the cows on Springs Road, so do I, living at the western edge of Warrenton.
I’ve had the pleasure of living in Fauquier County over 40 years, working in Manassas being paid a fair salary, thanks to Til Hazel, as my job depended on the ever-growing number of high rises and roads.
As the old saying goes,”I have my pie in the sky.”
Karl Hertag
Warrenton
