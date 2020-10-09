I strongly endorse Dr. Cameron Webb for Congress in the 5th Congressional District. Dr. Webb is a native Virginian, a physician and a lawyer. As a practicing doctor, he is currently caring for COVID-19 patients in a hospital.
Cameron is running for Congress because access to affordable health care is a defining issue both for District 5 residents and the nation. His goals are for the health care system to prioritize patients over profits and ensure that people are safe from financial ruin when they seek needed care. He understands the dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic, our economic crisis and actions that congress can take for recovery.
Cameron is a moderate Democrat and a bipartisan consensus builder. District 5 needs a doctor in the house so please give him your vote.
Miriam Anver
Rectortown
