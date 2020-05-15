As a conservative Republican and a Greene County delegate for the 5th District GOP Convention, I adamantly defend my right to fulfill the legal responsibilities for that position. Republicans have the right to select our candidate without influence from other parties and the convention method of nomination is best for that.
Soon after Rep. [Denver] Riggleman’s term began, I realized he does not represent me. I decided to work hard to replace him with a true conservative. Bob Good is a candidate I totally support.
Good’s successful experience in finance, university administration and his truly conservative record as a county supervisor is the kind of experience I respect and trust. Bob’s pledge to strongly support the Trump agenda is another reason I back him.
However, I unashamedly admit that Bob’s biblical worldview is the most important reason I support him. Americans have the constitutional right to support a candidate who represents their values and beliefs without experiencing ridicule and intimidation. However, that has not been my experience during this campaign, and I have never heard Riggleman condemn disparagement of personal faith coming from his camp.
Disturbingly, Riggleman has led an unlawful charge for the nullification of our delegates’ rights and the replacement of a legal convention with a primary, opening the door for Democrat participation which he desperately needs to win our GOP nomination.
Is this desperation, or the setting of an ugly precedent which taints our district elections for years to come?
Deloris Linam
Ruckersville
