In response to Mr. [Homer] Cox’s letter [“Fauquier County tax rate is still too high,” May 11], I agree with Mr. Cox. Our taxes increased by $1,209.70 in 2022.
Land did not grow. No new buildings went up – we were assessed at an additional $100,000 for “improvement value.”
Yes, I do believe a big-time money grab is happening.
— Jacki Majewski, Hartwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.