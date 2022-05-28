I really enjoyed the article in the May 18 issue about trumpeter swans [“Rare trumpeter swans spotted locally late into spring,” May 18]. Thank you for publishing it.
About a week ago, I was on a farm in Broad Run with my family. We drove slowly past a pond on the farm, and I saw two large white birds. I immediately thought they might be trumpeter swans. This was before I read the article!
When I read the article and learned that other people had seen trumpeter swans, I realized that I had probably seen them too.
Thank you again to you and to Cher Muzyk for writing about birds in Fauquier County. I would love to read more on this topic.
Roberta Straight, age 12
Warrenton
