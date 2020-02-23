I was saddened and distressed by the recent article about local pastor Robert Grant’s opening prayer at the House of Delegates in Richmond on Feb. 11. I could not find a copy or video of his prayer, but according to the article, Grant “delivered stinging remarks condemning abortion and gay marriage and said God would bring his ‘wrath’ against those who don’t follow biblical principles.”
As an invited guest into the House of Delegates to open the day’s session with a prayer which was expected to unite all the legislators in common purpose to serve the citizens of the Commonwealth, Grant only exacerbated the divisions and rancor that are so evident in our politics.
Second, Grant reinforced the perception by many that Christians’ main message is exclusion, judgment and condemnation. This was not a win for Jesus; I cannot imagine that any non-Christian in the legislature or reading about the incident was drawn to the all-embracing love of Christ.
Finally, I am embarrassed for Mr. Grant, as well as for Del. [Michael] Webert who invited him, but mostly I’m embarrassed for the citizens of the 18th House District who were so poorly represented in Richmond on that day.
Scott Christian
Chair, Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, Northern Piedmont chapter
Marshall
