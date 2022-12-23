Recently, I was the victim of a financial scam. Shocked, confused and embarrassed, I didn’t know how it could have happened to me. I thought only the elderly got scammed.
Scams are becoming more prevalent in our society. According to a report by CNBC, consumers lost $5.8 billion to fraud last year – up 70%, and online fraud attempts are up 25% this year.
If you’ve been scammed, you may be familiar with the sinking feeling in your stomach, the rush of shame and embarrassment and the anxiety surrounding potential next steps.
Some scams may be easier to detect. However, there are a growing number of scams that are harder to identify. Scammers use complex psychological tactics to “socially engineer” their victims into handing over personal data or money.
Here’s my story: As I was commuting to work one day, I got a phone call from someone who said they were with the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. I was immediately asked why I neglected to show up for jury duty. (See story, page 14.)
Within seconds, my emotions were running high. How could I have missed this? We arranged for a time later that day to talk because I was told I would need to write information down and need to appear before a judge via Zoom.
During my lunch break, we spoke again. I was given two options for how to proceed. One option involved me turning myself in at the sheriff’s office, getting booked and then released. Yikes!
The other option involved paying a fine and participating on a Zoom call to explain to a judge my reason for not fulfilling my jury duties.
I will spare you all the details, but it’s clear to see how my emotions were heightened during these encounters, and my judgment was compromised. I was dealing with a time limit (lunch break) and I was supposedly speaking to a person in authority. Looking back, I see all the red flags I missed. Why didn’t I see them at that moment? I know better.
Well, here’s why I missed those red flags.
Scammers use a number of tactics to pressure victims into making poor decisions. They aim to cloud your judgment by evoking powerful emotions and a sense of urgency.
According to my research, and my own experience, below are the three main tactics used:
Time pressure: We tend to make poor decisions (psychologically) when we are forced to act quickly. Scammers try to get you to react quickly and instinctively rather than pause and think.
Authority bias: Scammers will often impersonate someone in a trusted position (police officer, investigator, banker). This kind of authority bias can cause panic, because we want to believe a person in a trusted position.
Emotional arousal: Scammers will often try to get their victims into a heightened emotional state and target those vulnerable moments.
How to cope
First, forgive yourself. You are not to blame for someone else's bad behavior. It can be an uncomfortable process to face what you are feeling inside, but it’s important to accept your emotions and begin the healing process from this trauma.
Reach out for support. Talk with friends and family about your experience. Push through those feelings of shame and embarrassment. When I started talking (which was immediately after I was scammed), it helped me to release some of the shame I was feeling. Melissa Patterson at Truist Bank in Warrenton assured me this was common, and I was not to blame. Her words meant the world to me at that moment.
“If we share our story with someone who responds with empathy and understanding, shame cannot survive” (Brene Brown).
All of us are vulnerable to falling victim to scammers. If you’ve been scammed, you are not to blame. Acknowledge your emotions, seek support and practice self-care.
Nothing but my personal experience could have provided me with such empathy for victims of scammers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.