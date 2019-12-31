It’s the time of year where we think of hope … hope for a new year and whatever it brings.
I recently had to fast (not voluntarily, because I love food, but rather, out of necessity). I came to the realization through the days of deprivation that what I look for and need is Joy. Now, this isn’t the new gadget, new seasonal cup of coffee, new car joy. The kind of Joy I’m talking about only comes from giving -- and in particular, unexpected giving. Of course, this doesn’t have to be money. It can be time, and we all have that.
How can you find joy through fasting? Well I probably didn't, but it focused my thoughts on what is most important in life; giving Joy is right at the top of the list.
Why don't people choose to spread Joy? In the world we live in, many people believe it’s more important to be right, or to win. Sometimes, spreading Joy means the reverse of that. It means making yourself vulnerable and forgoing the perfect Facebook image of yourself. Once you shed the trappings of what other people think of who you are and what you look like, spreading Joy becomes easier.
Giving provides the kind of Joy that – like the new car smell -- doesn’t go away. I think many of us believe we can buy our way to Joy with the next vacation, the next major purchase. But we can’t.
When we offer Joy to others, we receive more Joy in return. (It’s a strange concept, I know, but it’s true.)
As a Christian, I’m challenging myself, my family and my community to step up, step out and create Joy wherever you can. How do you do this is giving up to give back. (We all know how; sometimes we just choose not to.)
Give up the cup of coffee every day or whatever else you can, choose to live more simply. You can choose to give back to the person pulling food out of a grocery store dumpster, a child whose parents are unable to care for them, an older (experienced) person who may need snow shoveled off a sidewalk. You can choose to donate money to a cause you have never given to before … everyone can do something.
Let’s make 2020 the year of Joy. Do it without expecting a pat on the back to do it. We should do it because it’s the right thing to do. Let’s get busy.
Editor’s note: We left this guest editorial unsigned at the request of the writer, a member of the community who wrote to us:” I’m not signing this because it’s not about me. It’s about all of us doing the job of spreading Joy.”
