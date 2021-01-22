This message was written by a videographer, Michael C., who lives in Loudoun but has ties to Fauquier. His heartfelt message about demonization of the media is one we echo. He speaks specifically about photographers and videographers, but his words apply to all journalists.
I am a member of the media. Had my employer been hired to film the events of Jan. 6, it is likely that I would have been down at the Capitol on that shocking day last Wednesday.
I know cameramen, sound recordists, producers and production assistants who were at Wednesday's events, doing their jobs, trying to make a living. I know production colleagues were inside the Capitol when it was breached and were told to shelter in place, caught unaware of the situation, fearful that they might not make it out alive.
One of my former colleagues, after being pelted with bottles and other objects, escaped the area he had been filming in the nick of time with his camera equipment--his livelihood -- right before members of the media were attacked and their equipment destroyed.
A day later, I saw the video of Associated Press photographer John Minchillo being viciously attacked because someone, somewhere in that crowd decided he was “antifa.” He is not antifa; he was taking photos and documenting history for our future generations. I must say, there are two or three protestors who deserve to be recognized and commended for potentially saving that man's life by escorting him out safely.
What those people did to Minchillo pales in comparison to the murder of Officer Brian Sicknick of the U.S. Capitol Police Department and the brutal beating of another police officer on the Capitol steps.
The bottom line is this -- members of the media have been targeted by an element of the president's supporters since before he was inaugurated, contributing to today's climate of political violence. That AP photographer could have been me or any one of my wonderful colleagues and we might not have been lucky enough to make it out unharmed.
Each of us got into this business presumably for the simple fact that we grew up enjoying movies or wanted to shed light on the truth through journalism. All of my colleagues, those I know and don't know, are brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers, uncles, aunts, friends ... and the rhetoric towards the media over the last five years has placed their lives, and potentially my own, in danger.
I am one of the lucky ones. I haven't had to cover a Trump campaign event or protest. I haven't had bottles thrown at me or been called horrible epithets. When the president of the United States says that the press are the "enemy of the people," people listen. They really do, and they act on it. And it must stop if we're to move forward as a united country.
So, I would like to ask for a favor of everyone who reads this. Maybe you personally don't trust the media and of course there are issues with today's 24-hour news cycle. We're not going to fix any of that overnight.
But if you know someone, or meet someone, that earnestly uses the term "fake news," or parrots the words of our 45th president that the media is the "enemy of the people," please just stop for a second and think about the hundreds of thousands of journalistic professionals who are just trying to do our jobs. Think about the cameraman who's just been hired to document the day's events. Is he really your enemy?
No matter how easy it may be to shrug off or how harmless it may seem at the time, this is incredibly dangerous rhetoric. It matters. It really matters and we're starting to see the effects of it with real, human costs. It is rhetoric that leads to a complete distrust in truth and facts, leads to a large portion of our country thinking the most deadly pandemic in over a century is fake, and it has now contributed to the seat of our republic being attacked. That rhetoric puts the lives of our fellow Americans in danger. It puts the lives of me and my friends in danger.
Stop and think of me and my countless colleagues and say something. The media is not some faceless entity out to lie to you. We have to move past these last several difficult years, particularly after the events of Jan. 6.
As a former colleague wrote on social media after he was attacked on the Jan. 6: "I am not an enemy of the American people. I am not a liar. I work in media. I am your neighbor, your friend, your nephew, your cousin, your brother, your son. I am an American citizen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.