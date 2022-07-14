We all know that treasure can mean different things to different people — the good news is that my son Teddy and I found some treasure, the bad news is that it wasn’t morel mushrooms.
The taunting payload odes on social media have died down now, and I’m ready to admit defeat. I looked in all the right places, at all the right times; I battled with pollen, toddlers and ticks. I wrestled my own waning enthusiasm and stepped in poop more than once.
The mushrooms mocked me this year. Played hard to get. It kinda felt personal.
My husband (who is not even funny) read my last mushroom-flavored column and said, “You should have called it ‘The morel of the story.’”
I now believe that the mushrooms rebelled against me for missing that pun in my newsprint debut, a sort of savory rebellion, an umami uprising if you will. Depressing.
So, moving on, and speaking of rebels, I want to talk about my 3-year-old.
Theodore, Teddy or “Bug,” as he is known in certain circles, is one of those endlessly brave and adventurous kids who is pandemic-raised, cage-free and utterly “Theodorable.”
We have a fenced-in acre around our house, so even though it’s a pretty controlled environment (and I’m a pretty controlling parent), he’s explored his environment with a lot of independence.
But it turns out a four-foot fence is no match for a three-foot dictator, and this Montessori story escalated into a hostile takeover at an alarming rate. We enrolled him in pre-k recently. Frankly, another week of ferrel homelife and we’d have missed our window to get him in shoes, let alone school. He’s loving the classroom. He’s retained the bravery, ingenuity and independence, but can also sit still for circle time, although he does still chase squirrels I am told.
And when he’s not in school, he’s home and doing what he loves best — making mountains out of molehills and/or digging for treasure with his Mum.
The other day, while trying to retrieve an angry cat from under the side porch, we discovered a copper mine. In between the layers of baked mud, we began to unearth coins, scores of them, frozen mid-cascade like pocket money on the ledge of a boardwalk arcade machine.
The kid and I can go from inanimate to Indiana Jones in 0 to 60, and we did just that. We found: worms, iron nails, pennies and rotting wood. We lost: a trowel, two fingernails and track of time.
As we dug, we began to see a pattern. The nails were attached to the wood in places; the pennies were stuck within the collapsed confines of the failed shape. Eventually, there was a pendant, nothing fancy, but definitely treasure. We realized we had found someone’s rotten and forgotten treasure box, and that our copper mine was its contents — spilled and baked in decades of poured Virginia sunshine.
Teddy and I were triumphant. We spent nearly three hours quietly excavating, celebrating, scrubbing, researching and learning. We did have to pause in order to issue lifetime bans to some very low-enthusiasm people, who are no longer welcome at our treasure club. (The Picky Pirates — Est. 2022, membership closed.)
When we resumed, we found that the pennies were all dated between 1960 and 1987, so not ancient history or museum worthy… but ... Google told us that certain minting errors made during some of these years were hugely valuable, and the internet never lies. In fact, we learned that in 1966, there was an “no printmark mint error,” and numerous unsold listings from unidentified overseas sellers valued some of our coins at $5,000 to $8,000.
Further, by being very selective, we were able to find proof that every single penny we found was rare and valuable. My anti-virus software kept warning me about the authenticity certifications of the sites I was visiting, which was a bit of a buzz kill, but we were jubilant, none the less. Teddy is a fantastic helper and watching him, this applied and focused was so much fun.
What had begun as a chore to retrieve an angry cat had turned into an adventure. We had found treasure, but (see above): treasure means something different to everyone.
For this mother of a toddler, it wasn’t about riches and fortune. The real treasure unearthed in this tale was the time I spent exploring our backyard with my son – mainly because he was too invested in adventure to try and clean the windows with ham slices, or pee on the dog.
