There is an article in the Sept. 11, Washington Post (“A neighborhood’s cryptocurrency mine: ‘Like a jet that never leaves’”) every Fauquier resident should read. The article discusses crypto mines, data centers, their electricity needs and the noise they produce. All of the information below is taken from that article.
While it doesn’t appear crypto mining is imminent here, companies that mine crypto target rural communities like Fauquier. Crypto mining requires serious computing power. Creating a single bitcoin requires 1,556 kilowatt hours of electricity, according to Digiconomist, which monitors crypto consumption. This is about the same amount used to power an average house for 53 days.
As for noise, one resident quoted in the article who lives near a crypto mine describes it “like a jet that never leaves.” If such a mine could stay below Fauquier’s current maximum decibel level, which is doubtful, there is still no way to avoid its electric needs. Let’s not wait for crypto companies to attempt mining in Fauquier by making sure requirements are in place to ensure nobody ever considers it.
The Fauquier Times has made us aware in recent weeks of the increase in electricity needs if the Amazon data center is approved in Warrenton as well as the fact the data center could be noisy. Why does this matter?
According to the Post article:
Humans have a finite amount of attention. When we pay too much attention to noise we have less cognitive ability for other things.
It’s even worse for wildlife. Noise can mask important sounds such as wildlife listening for predators or mates. Masking these sounds can be the difference in life and death for wildlife.
Continual exposure to noise can cause elevated blood pressure, which can increase the risk of stroke and heart attack.
Introducing a continuous source of unwanted man-made noise can be very detrimental to those suffering from PTSD, as these noises can sometimes trigger unpleasant memories of trauma.
Introducing noise into an environment can affect a person’s sense of control over their life, leading to long-term anxiety as well as other psychological and physiological effects.
It’s hard to imagine a data center could lower its decibel level to the county-accepted level of 65, but if they could, imagine yourself, your family, pet(s) and our wildlife enduring even 65 decibels of unwanted sound 24/7. If the data center can’t meet Fauquier requirements and a compromise is reached to allow them to reach a higher threshold, the Washington Post article states that even a 5-decibel increase can be dramatic.
If the Amazon data center is approved in Warrenton we should expect more requests to build additional centers in our county. An argument can be made that the effect will be minimal to Fauquier residents at its proposed location but what about when Amazon or another company wants to build future data centers near homes, schools or wildlife habitats?
Unless we want to see our county inundated with noisy, electricity-guzzling data centers in the future, the smartest thing we can do is stop this proposal, which would allow construction of the county's fourth data center. Say "no" to the Amazon data center.
George Miller
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.