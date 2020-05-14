Kevin Carter is a proven [Warrenton] town councilperson with a successful track record in his first term. He has a knack for surrounding himself with talented people and he always gives them the credit for achievements. This is apparent in how Warrenton’s government has evolved over the past few years with his participation in the processes. Today, we have caring leaders in all areas of our local government.
I’ve known Kevin Carter for years as a very successful director of customer-driven businesses. Most of his adult life has been leading large organizations while collaborating with a diversified board of directors. Government is very much like this.
Warrenton is being challenged right now like it never has been before in our lifetimes. This pandemic is a danger to citizens and our beloved business community. We must balance the well-being of both very carefully over the next couple of years. I know Kevin Carter will continue to do this along with his fellow council members and the town workforce.
Times like this call for reliable, strong leadership. Someone tested and fearless. It is not the time to try someone unproven; we cannot take that risk. Please vote to re-elect Kevin Carter to Warrenton Town Council, Ward 5.
Paul Lawrence
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.