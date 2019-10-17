The new bench installed in front of the Catlett Volunteer Fire Department lists two names, Jay Mark Miller and Matthew B. Smith. Under their names it reads, “At a railroad crossing just down the road these two men paid the ultimate sacrifice on September 28, 1989. NEVER FORGET.”
Catlett VFD held a 30th anniversary memorial dedication for the two firefighters on Saturday, Sept. 28. Fire Chief Kalvyn W. Smith said, “They were responding to a vehicle fire just south of Catlett on Va. 28 when they crossed in the path of an Amtrak train traveling 77 mph with 260 passengers on board ... There never has been a memorial set for this tragedy so we felt it was time to honor their sacrifice.”
The memorial reminds us that it is impossible to overstate the debt we owe to our local firefighters. These two men paid the ultimate sacrifice, but the everyday sacrifices made by first responders are profound and must be acknowledged.
The time, expertise and energy firefighters and their support teams expend is often taken for granted. It’s not just about the incident calls they make. Training, equipment upkeep, planning for growth, holding community events and fundraising are all a part of the job. It can be physically demanding and mentally exhausting.
Our “thank yous” don’t seem like enough.
October is Fire Prevention Month. Many of our local fire departments are holding events to inform the public and share some fun activities.
- A Fire Safety Night was held in Bealeton on Tuesday.
- The Remington Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Fall Bash on Saturday, Oct. 19, and has begun collecting for its annual Toys for Tots Bike Drive.
- The Marshall Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department is hosting its open house on Sunday, Oct. 20, from noon to 4 p.m.
- The Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company will hold its annual open house on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Orlean Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department will hold its annual Halloween celebration starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
These events – and others held throughout the year – represent the myriad of ways our firefighters are fighting for you and your family’s safety every day.
We ask that you support these events and do your part to up your fire prevention game. It could save our firefighters a trip to your house.
