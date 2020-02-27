I was driving to work this morning, on the one-lane-each-way, winding Springs Road. I drive that way to Warrenton, rather than taking U.S. 29, because it’s prettier. It starts my day surrounded by beautiful countryside instead of tractor-trailer trucks. It’s a road like hundreds of others in Fauquier -- scenic, but narrow, without shoulders, and impossible to see around the next bend.
I ended up behind a school bus picking up elementary school kids. It stopped every quarter mile or so and put out its stop-traffic arm. At one stop just past the golf course, a little girl – about 6 or so – came careening down the driveway toward the bus. She was dressed in pink shirtsleeves and pigtails, and she was holding one sleeve of her jacket up over her head. It streamed out behind her like a kite as she ran toward her ride to school. I could see her mom smiling and shaking her head at her little dynamo. My guess is this little girl does a lot of careening. It was a moment.
It reminded me of when, during the Feb. 10 school board meeting, school board member Donna Grove had a moment herself. During a member roundtable, Grove passionately talked about the problem of drivers passing school buses. Grove is a no-nonsense person who is not afraid to speak her mind, but it seemed her passion on this topic surprised the crowded room, and may have even surprised herself.
“This is not that hard, folks. We can fix this,” she said. She reminded all of us that getting to work or that “important” meeting five minutes earlier is not worth a child’s life.
She metaphorically banged the table as she finished: “Do. Not. Pass. A. Stopped. School. Bus!”
I have seen Donna Grove with her grandchild in her arms. With a glance, it’s easy to see that she is fiercely protective of that adorable, wide-eyed toddler. This may be where her passion for school bus safety comes from.
So far this year, 181 violations of passing a school bus have been recorded. A number of Fauquier County school buses have cameras to catch violators, but most do not. When a bus driver sees someone passing his or her stopped bus that has its warning arm out, they can take note of the license plate and call it in, but the law enforcement response is often delayed.
The bus cameras are a great tool, but seriously, should we have to spend many thousands of dollars to prevent people from endangering our schoolchildren this way? Passing a school bus is not in the gray area of traffic infractions. If the school bus is stopped with its warning lights flashing, that means a child is about to get on or off that bus.
It’s easy and non-controversial.
Just. Stop.
The cameras on school buses are a great idea and we are glad the school district is working toward getting more.
But It might be less expensive – and a good reminder of what’s at stake -- to post a sign on every school bus: Watch out for careening children.
