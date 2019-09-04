More than 200 people turned up at Fauquier High School Saturday afternoon to watch the debut screening of the short documentary “W.C. Taylor High School: A Legacy,” created by George Mason University’s Mason Film Lab. The film was directed by Giovanna Chesler, edited by Miranda Waddy, and produced by the W.C. Taylor High School Alumni Committee, headed by Earsaline Grant Anderson (Class of 1964).
The gathering was a class reunion of sorts. Former students from every Taylor High School class were in attendance. Before and after the event and in between speakers, attendees compared their memories of the only black high school in Fauquier County. After the screening, they shared dinner and more stories.
The documentary explained –through the voices of former students -- that Taylor High School was built specifically for black students in the years before integration. Master of ceremonies Ronald Ross (Class of 1963) said that Taylor was built “because they didn’t want someone who looks like me to sit next to white students.”
Opening in 1952, Taylor’s first class graduated in 1954. Parents had to raise money for drapes for the windows, for band uniforms and football uniforms. Sometimes the uniforms didn’t match.
Teachers mostly came from out of state, and had nowhere to live in town, so when teachers arrived on the bus, community members opened their homes to welcome them. Brenda Fisher Yates said in the film, “Parents made sure we had what we needed.”
Fundraisers were held to raise money, and concerts featured Fats Domino and James Brown. Everyone in the audience seemed to remember those, but they also remembered the small moments as well. They remembered how they were inspired by principal Clifford P. Hazzard and vice principal Clarence Johnson. They remembered special teachers like legendary music teacher Addison Lightfoot. They remembered important lessons learned, both in and out of the classroom.
And they remembered that time the school’s New Farmers of America Club (what was the African-American version of Future Farmers of America) accidentallybought a bull at an auction.
The school was closed in 1969 and students were required to attend Fauquier High School as integration was enforced.
Former students interviewed in the documentary talked about how they didn’t want to leave their school. Hillery Braxton Jr. talked about having to attend Fauquier High. There was racism, there were protests and sit-ins, she said, and a lot of anger. She said that some students got lost in the transition. They chose not to finish high school rather than go to Fauquier High. “A lot made the decision not to attend,” she said.
A number of speakers participated in the celebration of Taylor High School, including School Board Chairman Suzanne Sloane. She referred to a decision the school board is wrestling with – how to honor the memory of W.C. Taylor while consolidating two middle schools – Warrenton Middle and Taylor Middle. She said there has been movement on the issue and there would be discussion regarding Taylor Middle at the Sept. 9 school board meeting.
A letter from Supervisor Chairman Chris Butler, who attended Taylor Middle, said he wanted to see Taylor remain an educational entity. Anderson said that the W.C. Taylor High School Alumni Committee has a similar preference.
Perhaps, at long last, the county will have an answer on that soon.
Ross, a social studies teacher and school administrator himself, finished the celebration by encouraging his fellow Taylor graduates – no matter what happens to their old school -- to continue sharing their stories. “If you don’t protect your history,” he said, “others will tell your history for you.”
