We are becoming increasingly disturbed by the tone of comments we see on social media.
Because we live here and we know the folks who make Fauquier their home, we are endlessly surprised at the incivility that appears in our newsfeeds. We know that folks would never say in person the things they say online.
After reading straightforward police reports, some rush to condemn the accused -- and even the victims --when investigations are just beginning. Before all the facts can be gathered, the wave of comments crests, surmising about the perpetrators’ “real” motives or the perceived honesty of the victims. For good reason, our police departments release limited information; we must resist the urge to fill in the gaps.
No issue seems to be immune from harsh commentary. A recent story about how one of our neighbors overcame a difficult medical issue was punctuated with comments questioning their life choices.
Online bullying is a thing, and not just among teenagers.
This newspaper and its employees are shouted at (in all caps) on social media as being tools of the liberal left -- or sometimes, of the conservative right. Not every issue is partisan, but local concerns are twisted into battles between ideological combatants and the newspaper is frequently accused of favoring one side.
Sometimes, of course, we make a mistake. We spell a name wrong or misstate a fact. We mishear a quote or forget to double-check a date. A quick phone call, email or text from you allows us to quickly adjust the online article; we are grateful for that assistance.
And we have had many respectful conversations with readers who disagree with the substance of an article or editorial stance.
But often, instead of a request to correct the record, we learn about the error through hyperbolic Facebook comments and angry emails, complete with accusations of bias and deliberate deception.
It’s disheartening.
We were struck by the extraordinary joyfulness at the Town of Warrenton’s First Friday event last week. These once-a-month celebrations have become amily-friendly block parties and the mood is buoyant. Residents revel in catching up with friends and the conversations are wide-ranging and lively.
Local candidates take advantage of the crowds and the political mixes easily with the social. Differing views are exchanged face to face, earnestly but politely. An unscientific poll of candidates running for local office confirm that their in-person interactions with their constituents have been almost universally congenial.
Online, not so much. Behind the anonymity of the keyboard, folks are back to bashing one another on the flimsiest of reasons. Several candidates have been surprised to find that people have created fake social media accounts so that they may remain anonymous while they tear down those they disagree with.
Social media is wonderful for so many reasons. Let’s use it as the tool it is, and not a weapon.
A good rule to follow: if you wouldn’t say it face-to-face, don’t say it online.
