Some would argue that preserving land in Fauquier is all about saying “no” to development: “no” to houses, “no” to roads, “no” to big box stores. Page 24 of this week’s issue of InFauquier -- Conservation Conversations – lists 10 projects that were blocked by conservation proponents Citizens for Fauquier County and the Piedmont Environmental Council – from the Disney theme park to a shopping center at Old Tavern. The list is only a small fraction of the growth initiatives that citizens have objected to and pressed supervisors to rethink, curtail or reject entirely.
But it’s more complicated than just saying “no” … a lot more complicated.
The list, for instance, doesn’t begin to represent the organizing, research, and sheer man- (and woman-) hours involved in presenting reasoned arguments to the county’s decision-makers. Fauquier’s rural landscape has been so far well-protected, but it hasn’t happened through wishful thinking.
At planning commission and board of supervisors meetings, our elected officials are trying to walk the line between farmland and open space preservation and sensible growth that will keep the county tax base healthy. It’s a demarcation that citizens have been vocal about; thus far, officials have erred on the side of preservation. But development and economic pressures are mounting every day, from every direction.
Our favorite pieces in the Conservation Conversations issue are the personal vignettes offered by the county’s most knowledgeable voices in preservation. Paul Gilbert, president of the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust, for instance, writes: “Conservation easements and land trusts are popular because landowners recognize that governments actually do a terrible job of protecting open space, wildlife habitat, farmland and forest land.”
Realtor Robin Garbe explains the danger: As the D.C. area grows, so will surrounding counties, including Fauquier. Sadly, it’s inevitable. Of course, it’s already happening. … people who are moving here ultimately want the conveniences they left behind, and (they) kind of feel they are doing our little community a ‘favor’ by demanding what they see as long over-due improvements: internet access, more roads, paved roads, night lighting, more shopping and services.”
Adam Shellenberger, Fauquier’s chief of planning, says, “The good news is that the board has a feel for their constituents, and I don’t see their views changing. The (service district) plans work in harmony to help guide land use decisions. This area doesn’t look the way it does by accident. By balancing support and opposition, and staff factually and fairly presenting information to the planning commission and the supervisors, they can continue to make informed decisions.”
And agriculture educator Pamela Woodward offers hope for the future: “There are measures in place to continue to keep our farms intact, (and) it is vitally important to teach our young people to respect and conserve the land and resources. They should be inventive in their approaches to conservation measures, crop choices and techniques. I believe if we continue to protect our farms, and thoughtfully place housing and businesses, we can all continue to live productive, fulfilling lives.”
We encourage those who care about Fauquier’s rural landscape to continue to do the hard work of helping our elected officials protect the land despite escalating pressure from all sides.
