The recent brouhaha over a mandatory Veterans Day assembly at Fauquier High School led to laments that the children of today are delicate snowflakes who can’t face differing views or challenging ideas. After a conservative speaker upset some students with a presentation that included calls for pro-life policies under any circumstances, including rape and incest, parents flooded the school administration with angry calls and emails. The school division apologized.
Parents have since been accused of being over-reactive and over-protective.
Some folks charge concerned parents with trying to build a protective bubble around their children and suggest that students need to toughen up and deal with it.
This has been a familiar complaint through the decades. Every generation, it seems, believes that the ones who come after are “too soft,” and don’t know how to handle hardship. They believe the youth of today are coddled and weak.
We disagree.
Today’s youth may not have to walk miles to school in the snow, but their generation is facing trauma and stress their parents and grandparents did not have to absorb. Academic achievement, harassment over social media, bullying, sexual abuse, addiction, school shootings, environmental disasters … these are all very real concerns our kids deal with every day. Most students don’t have to wake up at 5 and do farm chores before school, but the constant drum of chronic stress takes a toll that is often invisible. The threats come at a dizzying speed, and many students feel powerless against them.
According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly one in three of all adolescents between 13 and 18 will experience an anxiety disorder. These numbers have been rising steadily; between 2007 and 2012, anxiety disorders in children and teens went up 20 percent. The number of hospital admissions for suicidal teenagers has doubled in the last decade.
Parents see the anxiety in their children and rush to help. Their protective instincts help to provide a safety net. When a child knows their parent has their back, it gives them a chance to take a breath before they face the world again.
When I was a soccer coach teaching 8-year-olds, I remember the first practice of the season. One boy was hesitant to take the field with the other kids. A lot of parents would have pushed him into the – to him – scary melee. “Go on, get out there. What are you afraid of?”
But this little boy’s mom let him spend most of that first practice on the sidelines, watching, working things out for himself. Before the final whistle blew, that little boy crawled out of his mom’s lap and joined the fray, as confident and joyous as the rest. She provided him the safe place to gather his strength and meet the challenge on his own terms. No judgement, just a silent refrain of “It’s OK, you got this. I’m here if you need me.”
We have met scores of Fauquier’s so-called coddled youth. We’ve seen strength and passion, and a determination to stand up for what they believe in. This generation has a commitment to making the world a better place. If that makes them snowflakes, bring on the blizzard.
