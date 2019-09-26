There’s something going on in Remington -- actually, a lot of somethings -- and it looks like fun.
John Waldeck, who has helped to develop Remington’s Community Garden, said he was shocked to see that 250 people attended the group’s Big Bad BBQ Brawl last Saturday night. Not too long ago, a movie and music night in Remington would attract 10 to 15 people. Now, third-Saturday events draw folks from beyond the town and require a rethink of parking options.
Waldeck remembers that about five years ago, the Remington United Methodist Church wanted to make use of an acre and a half of land next to the church and the idea of a community garden surfaced. The 11-member Community Garden board includes some church members and operates under the auspices of the church.
“Our goals were simple,” said Waldeck. “We wanted to give people a chance to grow their own fruits and vegetables. And we wanted to bring people together.”
Waldeck, a mental health professional, said he sees that anxiety and depression are major issues. “… loneliness is one of the biggest problems in the United States … Social media is not enough. If people don’t get together, if they never touch another person, we don’t get to see that our differences are so minor.”
Grants from the PATH Foundation and other entities have allowed for the purchase of a shed, water lines, a tiller and a mower, flowers, shrubs and trees.
Thirty-five garden plots serve local families. They pay what they can to participate. “One homeless gentleman gave $1,” said Waldeck.
He added, “One of our gardeners said to me that he used to spend his time inside watching game shows on television. ‘Now I’m doing something that I truly love.’ And it gives him great joy to meet and help other gardeners.”
Waldeck said, “Remington is an old town with small lots. Lots of people have never gardened.
Families, elderly people who never had the chance before are learning how.” Regular lectures from Master Gardeners supply inspiration.
Check off goal number one of the Community Garden project.
Another grant from PATH for $25,000 paid for a pavilion. “That’s when things really started to happen” toward meeting the group’s second goal, Waldeck said, “The pavilion allows gardeners to have a place to get out of the sun. We bought benches and tables where families could come during the day to have a picnic. It allowed us to have acoustics for our concerts. The movers and shakers in the town asked us how they could help. They told us, ‘This is something I want to be involved with.’”
A farmers market is a part of each third-Saturday event; vendors would like it to expand to a weekly event.
The Remington Community Garden has its own Facebook page and its monthly events are themed. Oct. 18 will feature “Ghosts in the Garden.” November could feature a community Thanksgiving dinner; a nativity scene and bonfire are being talked about for December.
Waldeck said that organizers thought the September event would be the last of 2019, “but people didn’t want to stop.”
Waldeck remembers calling Christy Connolly of the PATH Foundation when the garden received its first grant. “Why us?” he asked.
He said Connolly replied, “Because it can make a difference in Remington.”
She was right.
