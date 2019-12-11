Does the answer to gun violence lie in reshaping gun laws? That’s the question at the heart of debate currently roiling Virginia as Democrats prepare to take control of the state government for the first time in more than two decades. Democrats promised they’d pass “commonsense gun control measures” if voters gave them the majority in the General Assembly.
Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has been discussing a handful of bills since the May 31Virginia Beach mass shooting: mandating universal background checks for gun purchases; allowing judges to remove weapons from those deemed dangerous to themselves or others, and reinstating Virginia’s previous one-handgun-a-month rule – all measures that had been defeated in previous years by a handful of GOP lawmakers in legislative subcommittees.
But in an example of our state’s dysfunction in dealing with gun violence, a special session on gun safety was called off after just 90 minutes, costing taxpayers about $45,000 while accomplishing nothing.
Now, our state is dealing with yet another symptom of governing dysfunction: the rise of the “Second Amendment sanctuary” movement. So far, about 40 Virginia localities have passed varying resolutions, most of which declare themselves “sanctuaries” from local enforcement of whatever new gun regulations are approved in Richmond.
Already, Attorney General Mark Herring (D) has declared the “Second Amendment sanctuary” declarations functionally meaningless. They are merely statements of opposition by some residents to new gun regulations but in no way prevent a “sanctuary” county’s residents from having to comply with the law. As Sheriff Bob Mosier has said, it is law enforcement’s job to enforce the law, not decide which laws to enforce.
On Monday, Northam told reporters he won’t back any gun regulations deemed unconstitutional.
“I hear people out there saying that they don’t want law enforcement to enforce unconstitutional laws. Well we’re not going to propose or pass any unconstitutional laws,” he said. “So that’s something we should all agree on.”
The governor’s suggestion – that there must be “something we all agree on” – is perhaps Virginia’s greatest challenge. That’s why the gun-rights resolution the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors will consider this week is deserving of positive attention. Unlike most approved around the state, Fauquier’s resolution skips the word “sanctuary” altogether.
Like other resolutions around the state, the Fauquier supervisors are using the resolution to renew the board’s commitment to the Second Amendment. But the resolution also asks state legislators to pursue new laws they believe will make the county safer.
What’s more, their ideas are good ones. While the suggestion that the state ask our already overburdened public schools to train students in gun safety gives us pause, it’s hard to argue with stiffer penalties for adults who allow children unsafe access to guns, waiving the sales tax on gun safes and locks and providing more state funding for mental health services.
No matter what happens with the resolutions, the debate about gun regulations will follow Virginia into the new year. It’s past time we put the grandstanding behind us and work in good faith toward bipartisan solutions.
