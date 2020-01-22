Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday rolls around every year while we are still crawling out of our holiday stupor. The Afro-American Historical Association, Mount Zion Baptist Church and Lord Fairfax Community College host meaningful remembrances each year, but do we really hear the lessons they offer? Perhaps we hear the words of tribute, we listen to the speeches … then we move on toward Valentine’s Day.
The Afro-American Historical Association in The Plains offered something different this year. On Saturday, the AAHA presented the film “In Remembrance of Martin.”
For those of us who were too young to experience the civil rights movement of the 1960s and Dr. King’s part in it, the film was an important reminder of the revolutionary nature of that decade.
We learned in high school about the “I have a dream” speech, but were not witnesses to the violence, the inhumanity that was dealt to black Americans, and the societal upheaval of Dr. King’s leadership.
The film showed, in the stark black and white images of the time, African Americans facing dehumanizing violence. They were trampled by policemen on horses, taunted with Confederate flags, beaten with billy clubs, attacked with tear gas and fire hoses. Hospitals were filled with the victims of violence. Pictures of men in the white hoods of the Ku Klux Klan dominated the screen.
Bolstered by Dr. King’s words and deeds, men, women and children faced these indignities with peaceful protests and demonstrations of solidarity. He told them, and us, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
In the AAHA presentation, actor Dick Gregory said, “Martin was always talking about love. Everybody thought he was crazy. I thought he was crazy. But he wasn’t just talking about love, he was talking about the salvation of the whole planet.”
After Rosa Parks refused to move to the back of the bus in 1956, Dr. King organized the Montgomery bus boycott. “For 381 days, no Negroes rode in busses,” the film reminded us. For more than a year, the black community walked everywhere in silent protest.
The Supreme Court ruled -- more than a year after Rosa Parks made her stand -- that segregation on public transportation was invalid.
Once again, we were reminded of the power of peaceful protest. Coretta Scott King, Dr. King’s wife and herself a leader of the civil rights movement, quoted her husband at his funeral, “That old law about ‘an eye for an eye’ leaves everybody blind. The time is always right to do the right thing.”
Dr. King did make a lot of inspiring speeches, but his strength was more than his oratory. He endured a disinformation campaign and was dragged off to jail for his beliefs. And he stood up day after day -- to lead, to comfort, to inspire. He told us, “Love is the only force capable of turning an enemy into a friend.”
In encouraging his followers to bravery, he reminded them that Christians don’t have to be afraid of death. He had been stabbed in the chest as a young man. “I am reminded of death every morning while I brush my teeth,” he said.
In a speech on April 3, 1968, he said, “I may not get to the promised land with you, but as a people, we will get to the promised land.”
He was shot and killed the next day, April 4, at the age of 39.
We again live in frightening times. Signs of social upheaval are everywhere, and violence always seems to be bubbling just beneath the surface.
Dr. King’s lessons are there for us still: “Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable … Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.”
