Sometimes when we start pulling together stories for our print publication, themes emerge. One tightly focused article hints at an underlying story, another points to the same. Before we know it, a third joins the pile.

Reading beneath the headlines, a common theme in several of our recent articles is poverty.

Fauquier’s horse farms and beautiful estates may get a lot of attention, but Fauquier is not one size fits all. Some folks are struggling.

One of the barriers to addressing poverty is finding those who need help. There is no email list for families below the poverty line.

The Department of Social Services this week reached out to people who don’t have a permanent place to live. Because these folks may be “off the grid” -- living with friends, renting motel rooms or in other temporary situations, there is no easy way to connect those in need with the help that is available. The DSS set up tables in front of a local motel and contacted residents living in transitional housing. By asking for input, staffers hope to be able to focus their efforts on the areas of greatest need.

Low-income workers often struggle with healthcare, so it was big news last week when the Fauquier Free Clinic announced it will now be able to serve residents who receive Medicaid. Until the change, the clinic was only able to treat patients with no insurance of any kind.

There are several programs in the county that provide nutrition to families in need. Fauquier FISH, the Fauquier Community Food Bank, the Fauquier Education Farm and now, the Warrenton Farmers Market, are all trying to help less-affluent families put healthy food on their tables.

The town persevered to complete a complicated, drawn-out process to allow families who quality for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to use their benefits at the Saturday Farmers Market.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are not a regular feature at most food banks. The food available, although life-saving for many families, is often packaged and made to last a long time on the shelves.

Making Farmers Market produce and meat available to those using SNAP benefits is a game changer. Supermarkets offer fresh produce too, of course, but there is something about those layers of fresh lettuces, crates of cantaloupes and bins of brightly colored beets that are irresistible.

Cooking demonstrations are presented every first Saturday of the month at the market for those who are not used to cooking fresh food at home. Who knows how many families will be inspired to try a new cauliflower recipe after returning home with a bag of fresh produce?

And local farmers – who themselves battle razor-thin profit margins – have an opportunity to attract new customers.