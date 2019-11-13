Midland residents were on high alert last Tuesday night as they sheltered in place waiting for police to capture four men involved in a shooting at the Walmart in Warrenton. It was a six-hour manhunt, but citizens paid heed to the cautions that the county alert system sent out.
Sheriff Bob Mosier said in an interview Friday that he was grateful that residents were so patient. “One woman called us to say she wanted to bring us hot coffee, but she didn’t want to come out of her house.”
It was a tense situation, but training and resources came together the way they were supposed to. During the search, K-9s were utilized – a tracking bloodhound and a patrol dog from the Fauquier’s Sheriff’s Office and four K-9s from the Virginia State Police.
The Sheriff’s Office’s Unmanned Air Systems Team, search teams and a helicopter from Fairfax County were also involved.
Mosier said when off-duty officers heard the alert on the radio, they just automatically went to assist. Deputies “in the civil process department or court security knew we’d need help.”
“The search lasted such a long time,” said Mosier, “the helicopter had to refuel.” He added that they were considering bringing in another shift because officers were getting tired and cold. (This seems like a good place for a shout-out to the Bridge Community Church Emergency Services Canteen Unit, which provided food and drinks during the operation.)
There’s a lesson for residents in how much is going on behind the scenes during an event like this. From the dispatcher who took the first call, to the officers -- on the ground and with eyes in the sky – to the staff duty officer making decisions, to special services. It was all-hands-on-deck, from Fauquier as well as from surrounding jurisdictions -- the Warrenton Police Department, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Fairfax County Police Department. Another frequent partner is the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Taskforce.
Dozens of people – law enforcement and civilians – were working together. Not every police investigation is so expansive, but even everyday patrols require careful planning, consistent training and lots and lots of coordination.
So, what can you do to help?
Citizens can help our sheriff’s office by registering their home security cameras with the sheriff’s office. The program lets police know where cameras are located in case there is a crime in the area. It does not give police access to your camera, but gives them a heads up that there might be video evidence of a crime. Investigators could then ask for permission to access the footage. It allows residents to contribute proactively to community policing.
The most important help citizens can offer, though, is to be alert to your surroundings and speak up if you see something wrong. Mosier said, “Please tell people that if they see something suspicious, call us.”
He said that after the shooting at Walmart, when the suspects’ car crashed in Midland, a driver called police because he almost hit someone running across the street. “That call helped us to put two and two together.”
Sgt. James Hartman chipped in, “Whether you know it or not, you know your neighborhood better than we do. You know every tree, every house. If something feels off, let us know.”
Mosier said, “In the end, it’s about people working together.”
