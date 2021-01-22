Fauquier County's representative Bob Good (5th-R) formally objected in Congress to the results of an American presidential election. I sent him the following letter because his constituents must strenuously oppose his defiance of our democracy:
Congressman Good:
I write on behalf of myself as well as: my fifth great-grandfather, Raphael Wimsatt, Continental Army veteran of the Revolutionary War; my sixth great-grandfather, Jesse Hand, delegate to the 1787 Convention of the State of New Jersey to ratify the Constitution of the United States;
my great-grandfather, Clarence W. Townsend, U.S. Army veteran of the Spanish-American War;
and my grandfather, Thomas E. Hall, U.S. Army veteran of World War II -- whose memory and patriotic service you have insulted by your treasonous actions.
I am utterly appalled that you, as a member of Congress and an American, would object in any way to the result of a United States election. You should be ashamed of yourself, standing up against the democracy that my ancestors and countless Americans were willing to risk their lives to defend. I am a registered Republican, but I am an American first, as you and all members of Congress should be.
I voted for you once, but I will never vote for you again for any office as your skewed values will never justly represent those of us who know how precious our American freedoms are. You should resign immediately as you obviously do not support or value the government or the Constitution you swore to uphold.
Deborah Fancher
Warrenton
