‘Did somebody say Juneteenth?’

I remember the very first time I heard the word Juneteenth. I was 13, fresh out of school on summer vacation, 400 miles north in my cousin Missy’s room in Buffalo, New York, where my father was raised.
As any child or grandchild or great grandchild of the Great Migration knows, Black families reunite over summers. It is cousin-visiting time, city-comparison time, regional music disputing time, and as a Black girl brought up in the Washington, D.C. area, a time for me to exclaim my local pride by personally exporting the local sound of “go-go music” to the rooms of people who shared features and grandparents with me.
My cousin Missy was in her late teens, and she was definitely in the know on Black fashion, music and “newness.” (She knew what was hot in Black culture.) Once, some years prior, she had given me a full bag of Barbie dolls with the fiercest chopped haircuts north of the Mason-Dixon line.
So, on that June day when she began telling me what she was wearing for the upcoming Juneteenth, I immediately took note of the unfamiliar compound word.
“Juneteenth? What’s that?”
The question lingered in the middle of the room and made the distance between me and Missy standing at her closet seem continental. A litany of explanations came tumbling from her light, Buffalo-accented voice: there were mini-concerts, arts, competitions and descriptions of food that challenged my growing teen awareness of figure-keeping. In short, there was a Black jubilee.
Jubilee. It was a word I had associated with the numerous album covers of my father’s favorite Black southern quartets. Despite the detail of her description, my 13-year-old mind came to envision a green park at city-center with young Black girls hula hooping without care to music; the permeance of foods I loved, and the possibility of meeting someone famous.
Jubilee.
In contrast, I don’t remember the first time I heard July 4th. I never had to have a cousin parcel it out to me 13 years into life. It did not have to be taught. It just always was; there was no need to preface it or give it an explanatory comma.
During the Civil War, news of the end of enslavement reached African Americans at different times. Some slaveholders fled to Texas with men, women and children in bondage where Union troops were sparse. But two full years after the Emancipation Proclamation, word of freedom came on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.
Jubilee.
African Americans created Juneteenth to celebrate slavery’s final demise.
Twenty-seven years after first personally learning of Juneteenth, I find the metric of true freedom must be what my cousin Missy set unsuspectingly in her room so long ago. It must be a litany of equitable successes that can be rattled off to show we have reversed the big and small of white supremacy -- the supremacy that has dominated our societal consciousness. It influences what we learn; who and what we find valuable; what cultural products are celebrated; who lives and who dies; who ekes out an existence and who thrives.
When we reach that level of “freedom,” then and only then, will Juneteenth be more than a temporary escape to Jubilee, but a reality as prolific and enduring for all Americans as July 4th has been for white America.
Nichelle Calhoun is a podcaster at Perpetual Blackness with Fauquier roots via her maternal grandmother. She has studied the African Diaspora for 20 years with a focus on Afro-Latin populations. She currently works with an Afro-Colombian collective in South America, sits on the board of the Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County and teaches English as a second language at D.C. Public Schools
