I was deeply disturbed that my representative, Del. Michael Webert, invited the Rev. Dr. Robert M. Grant Jr. to deliver the opening prayer before the General Assembly on Tuesday [Feb. 11]. On Del. Webert’s invitation, the pastor delivered remarks that condemned same-sex marriage. I cannot understand how this was appropriate during a prayer before the General Assembly.
I came out of the closet when I was 13. I was a student at a Catholic school in Warrenton. I remember being nervous about telling my mom and dad that I was gay; I was a military brat in a devoutly Christian household. But I was fortunate that my parents fully embraced me. In fact, it wasn’t until later that I realized their love and support for me was deeply rooted in their Christian faith and values. People like this pastor, however, were the reason I had such a difficult time growing up in the 18th District after I came out.
Del. Webert has a duty to represent the entire 18th District. It's bad enough that he voted against a bipartisan bill last week to provide basic employment and housing protections to LGBTQ Virginians. By allowing this pastor to deliver a hate-filled sermon to the entire legislature, he has sent a strong signal that he does not understand that duty. Perhaps the delegate is not aware that you can be both a conservative and in favor of granting equal rights and protections to the LGBTQ community.
Just ask my parents.
Tully Satre
Jeffersonton
