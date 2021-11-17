COMMENTARY: Making communities healthier, today and for future generations

Fauquier Health is proud to be a part of Warrenton, Fauquier County and surrounding areas. As a leader in our community, we strive to provide the highest quality care possible – both inside and outside our hospital walls – guided by our mission of making communities healthier.
This mission has taken on a whole new meaning over the past year and a half, as our team of hard-working physicians and staff has worked alongside our local, regional and state partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Through community alliances and partnerships, we have distributed countless face masks, provided continuous education and resources to the public, established a hotline number for community members and helped establish a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that provided over 27,000 vaccinations to the public.
Even through such a difficult period, we were able to make significantly positive impacts on our community in a number of beneficial ways. Over the past several years, Fauquier Health has:
Recruited physicians and advanced practice providers across multiple specialties, including emergency care, retina surgery, cardiology, hospital medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, midwifery, orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, primary care, interventional radiology and more.
Invested more than $30 million in capital improvements including facility upgrades and cutting-edge technology.
Distributed a payroll in excess of $400 million to just over an average of 1,000 employees.
Paid more than $30 million in local and state taxes. This is an important benefit to the community, contributing to local projects, road maintenance, infrastructure and schools.
Provided over $2 million in community benefits programs that help to support local organizations, community events, physician recruitment efforts, tuition reimbursement and more.
Delivered over $50 million in charity and uncompensated care to our community members, regardless of their ability to pay.
We are proud members of the Fauquier and Culpeper chambers of commerce and support multiple local organizations including Culpeper and Fauquier County NAACP, Fauquier County Public Schools, Fauquier Free Clinic, Boys and Girls Club of Fauquier, SpiritWorks Foundation, various local food banks and many more.
We are thankful for the trust our community instills in Fauquier Health. By choosing quality care close to home over a regional facility elsewhere, you are helping us to ensure our community’s access to better care, sustainment of local employment, enhanced economic development and, overall, a greater well-being of the place we call home.
Learn more about the many ways Fauquier Health is making communities healthier, today and for future generations at FauquierHealth.org/Today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.