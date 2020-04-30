For a change, we Virginians have had some good news! Our legislature, for the second time, and on a bipartisan basis, has done the right thing and put the public good over partisan gain by approving an amendment to the Virginia Constitution establishing an independent redistricting commission. Voters will now have a chance to vote to incorporate this amendment in our Constitution in November. In difficult times, it is nice to see our legislature show leadership – and serve as an example to other states.
Here is the background. For as long as Virginians can remember, legislators in Richmond from both parties have manipulated the map-drawing process that determines voting districts for their own partisan gain. They draw lines to firm up their own job security in the state legislature, shielding themselves from transparency and accountability, and deciding which party should have an unfair advantage in our congressional delegation. In effect, politicians have made it possible to avoid having to listen to the opinions of voters because they choose their voters.
This year’s legislative session in Richmond was the last chance to give Virginians the opportunity to amend the constitution this fall before the 2020 Census data will be used next year to determine the allocation of government resources for the next decade.
In 2019, the proposed constitutional amendment to create the Virginia Redistricting Commission passed the House by a margin of 83-15 and the Senate unanimously. At the time, Republicans held a slim majority in both houses.
Since then, the tables have turned, and Democrats enjoy unified control of state government. Observers watched closely to see if Democrats would be singing the same song as last year, since it’s easier to give up power when you have none. After all, politicians rarely give up their power voluntarily.
Nevertheless, after a sustained effort by a diverse coalition of national and in-state groups, that’s exactly what they did. After it passed the Senate, nine Virginia Democrats in the House resisted the chance to seek revenge through the map-drawing process and agreed to give up that power. This move was a rejection of the toxic politics of the current moment we are living in, and an embrace of the long-term public benefit of a more functioning democracy. They joined Republicans in the minority in a bipartisan effort to pass a landmark constitutional amendment.
If passed by voters in November, Virginia’s new amendment would establish a 16-member commission, made up of eight lawmakers and eight citizens, divided evenly between the two parties. The amendment helps to ensure public feedback and transparency.
Voters nationwide overwhelmingly oppose gerrymandering and are tired of the backroom deals. In fact, as Jesse Wegman of The New York Times editorial board put it in a column, “The more the public learns about it, the more they oppose it.” Polling shows that Virginia voters support the new redistricting amendment, 70% to 15%. And according to a January 2019 poll commissioned by Campaign Legal Center of likely 2020 General Election voters, 65% said they favored districts with no partisan bias, even if it meant their own party would win fewer seats.
This makes sense. People understand that majorities in government come and go. Today, it may be your party reaping the benefits of increasingly sophisticated computer modeling to manipulate districts and hold onto power. As soon as the gavel is passed to the other party, you will feel robbed of your voice.
State efforts to fight back against gerrymandering have taken on added urgency after the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal in 2019 to use the U.S. Constitution to stop even the most extreme examples of partisan gerrymandering, shutting the federal courtroom door to legal challenges.
This Supreme Court decision was extremely harmful, but came with a silver lining. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said: “numerous states are restricting partisan considerations in districting through legislation,” either by legislative enactment or ballot initiative.
The structure of IRCs vary from state to state, but are a valuable citizen tool designed to make the redistricting process fairer by establishing standards for who can serve on the commission and through criteria to improve fairness when drawing district maps.
In a trend that bodes well for Virginia, voters in 2018 opted to pass IRCs in all four states in which they were on the ballot. Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, and Utah all approved ballot measures creating IRCs, and Ohio also passed a bipartisan redistricting reform measure. States such as Arizona, California and Iowa also have processes that remove politicians from directly drawing the lines and that require consensus.
However, for the Virginia Redistricting Commission to succeed, strong enabling legislation must also be passed. Although Gov. Ralph Northam has approved legislation ensuring strong mapping criteria, more work remains. The House and Senate both must pass identical enabling legislation that ensures the commission reflects the diversity of the state, protects racial and ethnic communities, and places reasonable guardrails on the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Then the fate of the Virginia Redistricting Commission will be left in the hands of the voters. People around the country will be watching to see if Virginia voters take the power back from the politicians. The outcome of November’s vote has the potential not only to create fair maps in Virginia; it could encourage states to adapt nonpartisan citizen commissions from coast to coast.
Trevor Potter, a Fauquier resident, is president of the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan election law organization that serves a leading role in the public advocacy for fair maps in Virginia and has taken legal challenges to gerrymanders to the U.S. Supreme Court. Potter previously served as Republican chairman of the Federal Election Commission and was general counsel for John McCain (R-Arizona) in his campaigns for president and U.S. Senate.
