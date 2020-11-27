Things being as they have lately there has been a lot of time for dreaming up, forgetting, redreaming, and finally doing some long overdue projects around the house. Hanging shelves, replacing a woodstove, putting together a built-in bench.
But I’ve come to a realization as I contemplated writing a how-to for some of these projects: You would learn far more from well-targeted YouTube searches than in the few practical suggestions I could offer. While there is an infinite wealth of knowledge available on the internet, it doesn’t account for experience, which is ultimately the most valuable of all skills.
What experience offers, in addition to the obvious increased familiarity with the tools and materials, is humility. A recent project of mine was one of those that starts out simply enough but ends up snowballing itself down the entire mountain until you feel trapped under the weight of what became an absolute avalanche.
On a Thursday evening, my wife and I set out with a small catspaw prybar and some foam spray to bolster the insulation around a sliding glass door that had an air leak around the frame; we noticed it during some windy weather in recent weeks. Five days later I sat, head in hands, kneeling on my deck with every tool I own scattered about me in the dark, a weather forecast calling for an inch and a half of rain before morning, and a sliding glass door-sized hole still in the side of my house.
A common mantra around my childhood home was “if you have nothing nice to say, then say nothing at all.” I will respectfully decline to say anything at all about the folks who installed the previous sliding glass door. I’ll also save the specific tips on this type of project for the aforementioned YouTube searches. However, so much snow came thundering down the hillside from that aforementioned avalanche at my wife and I that our weekend was spent reframing major portions of exterior walls, some of which were necessary to the structural integrity of the home.
What saved me was my previous experiences of extensive renovations on a barn. We had jacked up the second floor to frame exterior windows, reinforcing the original sagging rim joists. Luckily for me this more recent project had a great deal of overlap and I had the tools necessary to get the job done. However, it had been several years since I had worked in that barn and perhaps the most valuable lesson I’d learned had been lost to time. That was the lesson of humility.
When something doesn’t work -- the jackstand kicks out, a support beam breaks, a door just doesn’t fit -- it’s important to ask why and move forward with an adaptive strategy. Wallowing is not productive.
Sitting on my deck in the dark feeling utterly overwhelmed, this lightbulb finally went off. Or maybe I just bumped my headlamp. Either way I dragged myself out of the mud of despair and shuffled back over to the door frame with the lessons of humility from my past once again in my tool belt. My wife and her infinite wisdom kept grinding right by my side and prevented me from falling back into that pit of frustration. Together with a fresh perspective, we were able to resize the door frame and dig out of the massive pile of metaphorical snow that had fallen on us.
Life creates a great many wonders, responsibilities, opportunities and -- more assured than all else -- it continually humbles us. If the intention of this column is to leave you with a tip for being a handy homeowner, I will leave you with this: If a friend or family asks for help with a home project; go. Always go if you can because you never know when what you learn will serve you again.
Additionally, when we get caught in those moments of despair and frustration our friends and family will be there as allies to keep us out of the muck. And no matter how brutal and overwhelming a project becomes, having friends and family there makes it much easier to laugh off the memories of the hard times.
After an appropriate decompression period, of course.
Before joining the Fauquier Times Sawyer Guinn’s diverse experience included time as a property manager for a landholding company in Marshall, where he oversaw and completed many renovation and development projects on the property. When his free time is not being spent on projects around his home, he is an avid fisherman who appreciates the universal wisdom of teaching someone to fish, rather than simply giving them one. Reach Sawyer Guinn at sguinn@fauquier.com.
