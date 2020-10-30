I think Led Zeppelin was better than the Beatles -- something I’ve never dared utter out loud before as I could never intelligently argue my opinion with those better versed in music theory than myself. But I am certainly still more than happy to listen to the Beatles and will also listen to anyone who tries to convince me they are in fact the better band.
I may even follow their persuasion into a good ol’ fashioned Magical Mystery binge. But depending on my mood and the state of the world, I will again listen to Led Zeppelin, and then again, the Beatles, and then again Zeppelin … Can you imagine denying a friendship because your friend disagrees about Led Zeppelin vs the Beatles? Or worse yet, not listening to either Led Zeppelin or the Beatles?
I’ve been watching the opinion pages in the Fauquier Times these past weeks (as a matter of fact I design them). While I certainly believe political involvement and activism is an important part of our system and our right to partake in these activities is part of what makes our process enviable – another reason our political system works as well as it does is because we don’t have to tell people who we vote for.
Our founding fathers set out to protect us from political bullying and we often forget that such a courtesy is built into the foundation of our entire political process. While our founding fathers were undoubtedly men of great foresight, they were unable to predict the conjuring of social media and a litany of other developments that have shaped the radicalization of politics in our country.
It seems more than ever before we have bid an unjust farewell to the middle ground and solely exist on the far ends of the spectrum. We adopt hardline identity politics and refuse to accept the nuances of debate because of our pre-existing ideas and tendencies to chase confirmation biases as opposed to open discussion.
There will always be issues that for individuals are non-negotiable, but the same issues may be non-negotiable in the exact opposite direction for our neighbors. It doesn’t imply that our neighbor is uneducated, unintelligent, or even uninformed. It means, explicitly, that their opinions may differ from ours on that one hyper-specific topic. And that’s it.
My political preference also varies from day to day, district to district and candidate to candidate. Thanks largely to you, readers of the Fauquier Times, I have seen many good arguments for both sides in the upcoming elections. I honestly don’t know which metaphorical lever I’ll pull come election day, but what I do know is that I won’t be telling anyone which lever it was. I haven’t told anyone who I voted for in any previous elections either. Not my parents, wife or even my dogs. It’s my vote and I’m the only one who needs to know who it was for.
Sawyer Guinn
Sawyer Guinn is an employee of the Fauquier Times who lives in Front Royal. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not represent the newspaper.
