Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.