President Donald Trump demands that President-elect Joe Biden prove he won the 2020 election. Contrary to his public statements, the president has no evidence of fraud, so he employs an old debate technique, “If you can’t prove something is true, force your opponent to prove it is false.” The president-elect isn’t falling for it; too many Trump supporters are.
Thirty percent of Democrats believe the 2016 election was fraudulent; 77% of Republicans believe the 2020 election was fraudulent. This unwillingness of the respective parties to accept certified election results is alarming and places members of both parties at odds with their fellow Americans. Taken together, these numbers indicate that a significant portion of the electorate doesn’t have faith in the integrity of our elections, which are the cornerstone of our democracy. Much of this loss of faith can be attributed to the president’s relentless disinformation campaign to delegitimize the election. The damage done can be long lasting.
Following Sen. Joe McCarthy’s Censure by the Senate in 1954, 34% of the nation still fervently believed in McCarthy’s demagoguery and justified his ruthless behavior. Afterward, it would take nearly a decade for the nation to heal. Today, that timeline seems optimistic considering the potential wannabees who are eager to ride the Trumpian wave of populism.
The president knows he lost the election by substantial margins, both in the popular vote and the Electoral College. He also knows his legal challenges aren’t going to reverse the results. So, what is so important that he is willing to subvert our democracy to obtain it, and why does he choose to drag out the process? There is more than ego at play here; there is method here.
The president’s strategy is multi-faceted. It is to: perpetuate the myth of his invulnerability and avoid the label of “loser;” provide a face-saving exit for his presidency; divert attention from a national health crisis, and, most important of all, buy time to amass money through misleading fundraising tactics. The last objective is crucial, as the bulk of contributions will go to the president’s PAC to support his post-presidency agenda.
In order for the president to implement his strategy, he must remain relevant. And he is willing to destabilize the country through disinformation to achieve it. P.T. Barnum said, “There’s no such thing as bad publicity.” And the president is convinced that even negative coverage allows him to control the news cycle and keep attention firmly focused on him.
Teddy Roosevelt said, “... to stand by the president, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.” Many principled officials at the local levels of government answered patriotism’s call. They experienced immense pressure from all directions, but upheld constitutional norms and verified that election results were accurate and honest. They also endured the incendiary rhetoric of a president who demands personal loyalty and servitude in the pursuit of his interests.
The president’s vision of America is a bleak one, characterized by victimization. He tells his followers to imagine him and themselves as victims … victims who are being preyed upon by left-wing radicals. His imagery is dark and foreboding, and, all the while, he declares himself as their savior.
We should reject this distorted image of America and select another image by another president ... Reagan’s “shining city on a hill.” It is an inspiring image of possibilities. It is a city whose tall buildings reach into the sky and testify to the soaring aspirations of a free people. Here, there is no place for a demagogue.
Now, we must look to a new president to renew the promise of America … a promise of opportunity, of equality, of justice and of caring. Perhaps someday we will build that “shining city on a hill” … at the very least, we owe it to ourselves to try.
Don Bachmann is an opinion writer who lives in Marshall.
