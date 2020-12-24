Many years ago, I served as a grants administrator for a metropolitan police department. I spent time with veteran officers and listened to their stories. Most were common, many were sordid and some were perversely funny; few were uplifting.
This is one of their stories, a Christmas story …
The sergeant of the watch described a vandalized nativity scene outside a church in a tough part of the city. In the early a.m., someone had ransacked the display and stolen two statues. The crime would not normally place high on the long list of crimes to be investigated, but this church was in a gang-infested area where the department was trying to establish a watch program. The officer-in-charge decided to make an effort to find the vandals.
Detectives reviewed the evidence, checked local pawn shops and streets and searched for likely witnesses. Their persistence paid off; an informer provided information and further investigation revealed the truth.
The thief’s family was poor; the husband had left, and the mother was barely able to support her two children. They lived in a three-room apartment and relied upon food stamps to get by. The mother was religious and took her children to the nearby church, but the boy was rebellious.
When the mother became ill, the boy went with her to the emergency room. Prescriptions provided temporary relief, but her condition worsened until she became bed-ridden.
The boy loved his mother and wanted to comfort her; this was his motive for stealing the statues. His theft was observed by a rival gang member, who provided the info that led the detectives to the family’s apartment.
When the detectives arrived, the sister let them in, and told them her mother and brother were at the hospital. The detectives scanned the room, and there, in plain sight, were the missing statues of the infant Jesus and the lamb. They were nestled in a shoe box stuffed with straw under a hanging paper globe … a makeshift crib complete with Bethlehem’s star.
The sister explained that the statues had just appeared two days ago upon their mother’s bedside bureau while she was sleeping. When she awoke, she was surprised and cried. She said it was a beautiful gift from an angel, and both she and God were happy. That morning, they all prayed together before the little shrine. The mother asked God to bless her children and made them promise to hold this special Christmas in their hearts. The next day the ambulance came.
The detectives asked additional questions, confirmed the mother was in the hospital and checked the boy’s record for priors. They conferred, and then these two hardened detectives spoke to their sergeant on the boy’s behalf. In the end, no charges were filed. They told the sister the statues were borrowed, returned them to the church without explanation and closed the case.
In retrospect, I can’t condone the little thief’s choice, but I believe I understand it. I also believe I understand the police officers’ choice not to make an arrest. Maybe it was the time of year or the circumstances, but I prefer to believe they just wanted to show they cared.
Enjoy your Christmas.
Don Bachmann
Marshall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.