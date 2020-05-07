The “normal” life we were living only two months ago, whatever that normal was, is gone, thanks to COVID-19. What about the future? How many of us will recognize, question or accept the upcoming changes?
For the past eight weeks, most of us have complied with the recommendations from the CDC and others. We have practiced social distancing. We’ve washed our hands, donned masks in public and used apps to stay in touch. We have done this as good citizens, anticipating a return to our old world.
We’ve also spent an inordinate amount of time trying to assess blame for our current situation. Depending on our political background, we blame the Chinese or [President Donald] Trump. We blame our neighbors for not treating this seriously and endangering our lives. We blame the governors of Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia for not getting us back to work soon enough. We blame the World Health Organization, or the deep state. We blame experts like Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, and fake experts like Dr. Phil. Collectively, we pretty much blame everyone.
This pandemic will end. Our lives will return to a semblance of normalcy, in a few weeks or in a few months. My question to you is how will the new normal look? Here are a few of the obvious conclusions.
How we work. COVID-19 has blown the door to telecommuting wide open. This will continue wholesale in the future.
Updated business models. As with any crisis, those who adapt do best. We have watched businesses use online, hybrid online and curbside delivery models where they didn’t previously exist. The strong will survive and thrive in the long term.
Physical interaction. Hugging of family members and close friends will increase post COVID-19 – we are going to realize the preciousness of those relationships. Gratuitous hugging will lessen. Certainly for a while, people will use caution and spacing.
Shopping. Shopping online will continue to accelerate. As a result of the virus, people are doing much more online shopping, and there’s no going back.
Voting. The election debacle in Wisconsin demonstrated the need for “no excuse” absentee voting. Currently, 39 states, including Virginia, have some version of “no excuse” absentee voting. The next argument? In-person versus voting by mail.
Technology acceptance. Whether shopping, banking, communicating, exercising, educating or any number of other areas, we’ve broadened our use of technology.
Education. Schools, our teachers, and our students have become more creative about how education takes place. Certainly at the college level, large lectures will trend toward professors lecturing online to students. Problems, such as rural broadband, have become more apparent.
There are many other areas less clear. This list is longer, and less complete. Here are some of the questions.
New normal. Do we learn anything as a society, or is the new normal just the old rules with lipstick?
Politics. What’s the effect on this November’s presidential election? Will this increase government interaction in our lives, or lessen it?
Political interaction. Will political polarization continue to worsen before it gets better? Some of the states are already banding together in mini regional unions, as the federal government has backed away from responsibility. Do we march into the future united, or do we further split into various tribes and regions?
Health care. Will we embrace changes to health care and meaningful changes in health insurance for the less fortunate? Will we be better prepared for a future health crisis? Will we investigate multi-level health care in hospitals so we can provide both pandemic and “normal” health care?
Nursing homes. Will nursing homes improve, or disappear?
The economy. How will the effect on growth, taxes, inflation and income inequality look? How will the $2T “investment” affect our future economy?
Environment. Will we better understand the impact we have on the environment, and we can do something about both pollution and global warming?
Education. Will the education gap widen between the haves and have nots? How will the long-term educational impact on our country look? How much of a “gap” will our current students have, that is never closed?
Rural broadband. Will this provide the impetus for implementing rural broadband and treating it as a utility? Will the government finally push internet access, as they did with Rural Utility Service Programs in the past?
The arts. What changes will we see in plays, movies, TV, music, painting, photography, dance and so on? How will audience interaction change?
Government. How often does America learn from our mistakes or experiences? As an example, a hurricane hits, some people die, some people rebuild and go on as before, and others profit. A year later, another hurricane hits, and it’s the same show all over again. What will happen post-COVID?
If we think about this as an opportunity to improve our lives and our society, what changes will we consider and embrace? What chances for improvement will we ignore, freezing ourselves in time and ignorance?
Author Arundhati Roy recently presented a view in the Financial Times I wish we would embrace, but I don’t know that we will:
“Whatever it is, coronavirus has made the mighty kneel and brought the world to a halt like nothing else could. Our minds are still racing back and forth, longing for a return to “normality,” trying to stitch our future to our past and refusing to acknowledge the rupture. But the rupture exists … Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew. This one is no different. It is a portal, a gateway between one world and the next. We can choose to walk through it, dragging the carcasses of our prejudice and hatred, our avarice, our data banks and dead ideas, our dead rivers and smoky skies behind us. Or we can walk through lightly, with little luggage, ready to imagine another world. And ready to fight for it.”
Max Hall is a graduate of West Point and served in the United States Army. He has worked in business in both engineering and senior leadership roles. He and his wife currently live on a small farm near Orlean.
I'm on board with you and author Arundhati Roy. You take point, I'll cover your six.
