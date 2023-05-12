Over the past year, the biggest story in your pages was the Amazon data center. Thank you for shining a bright light on Amazon and the Warrenton Town Council. Your coverage was absolutely essential to enlightening the public.
As longtime residents said, the Amazon data center was an issue that brought people together from all over the Town of Warrenton and Fauquier County, as never before.
It was an issue not only of an inappropriate site, but of irresponsible governance by the mayor and four members of the town council: Jay Heroux, Brett Hamby, James Hartman and Heather Sutphin. In the face of overwhelming citizen opposition, they condoned nondisclosure agreements; held secret meetings with Amazon; withheld information sought via the Freedom of Information Act from the public; withheld FOIA information from other town council members; refused to investigate the former town manager's hiring by Amazon; refused to recuse Jay Heroux for conflict of interest for his company's partnership with Amazon; steamrolled the town's own planning commission; acquiesced in incomplete and misleading information from Amazon; and more.
Despite the council's 4-3 vote to approve Amazon on Valentine's Day, it is not over. All of us who fought this bad decision and bad process are united on one thing: It is not over.
Litigation by 10 town residents and Citizens For Fauquier County makes a powerful case to overturn the decision on many grounds. Equally important, elections are coming up this year in which we all need to know where the candidates stand on these issues -- in particular, where do candidates stand on data centers in the town and county and on the need for open, citizen responsive government?
I urge you, as our print newspaper of record, to do intensive interviews with the candidates and report back to us. Ask each of the candidates for Ward 5 council member and the candidates for the county board of supervisors: (1) Would you have voted for the Amazon data center on Blackwell? (2) Should more data centers be allowed in Warrenton? (3) What should Fauquier County's position be on other data centers? How many, where and under what conditions? (4) Do you support open government and fully informing citizens on key issues? (5) Or do you condone the practices of the mayor and Warrenton town council over the past year -- with respect to NDAs, FOIAs, secret meetings, conflict of interest and lack of willingness to engage with the public and be responsive to public input?
Please do not let the Amazon story and the governance story go dark. Use it to shine a light on the candidates for town council and the board of supervisors. Use it to help citizens make good, informed decisions in the coming election.
Cindy Burbank
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.