I write in response to Trevor Rowland’s letter in the March 22 issue, “Wondering when the Saturday demonstrations will end.”
Mr. Rowland, you have mischaracterized the Saturday demonstrations as an “antagonistic shouting match” on both sides. My wife and I have participated in dozens of the (Black Lives Matter) vigils over the past three years, and there has never been one single word shouted from our side at the group across the street.
Maintaining that discipline, that decorum, has always been a key part of our action. Indeed, in fairness, I’ve never heard shouting from most of the participants on the other side, the exceptions being two individuals who apparently enjoy, ah, giving their vocal cords
a good workout.
As for the incident at Red Truck Bakery, Max Hall and Greg Schumacher have given, in the same issue [“Finding common ground over cranberry muffins and coffee”], the definitive statement, with which I concur.
May I speculate whether you would be as opposed to the “sloganeering” and “political grandstanding” you decry if it had been someone near and dear to you who had been murdered by an officer of the law in the full light of day?
May I suggest that you see your walk by the demonstrators not as a nuisance but as a valuable learning experience for your growing child? It’s called democracy in action. Celebrate it.
