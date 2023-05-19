We are more grateful than ever for the generosity on display during this year's Give Local Piedmont. Our nonprofits worked incredibly hard to make this day a success, and we are so proud of their result.
Thank you to our communities for supporting this program. Thank you to the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Board of Directors for encouraging us to orchestrate the Give Local Piedmont campaign. Thank you to the PATH Foundation for keeping the “bonus pool” of which every nonprofit receives a part while creating a competitive, fun atmosphere and the nice icing-on-the-cake of additional funding.
And thank you to our sponsors – friends, fund holders and businesses – that have for 10 years put funding forward to support this program and, in turn, support all 201 participating nonprofits.
Mightycause and the small GLP team will understand if I say, “I love this program and can’t wait for it to be over,” because they probably all agree that though it is somewhat painful and long in preparation, it is an extraordinary experience where people join together to celebrate how to take care of each other.
So, thank you Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock for giving us communities we care about and work hard to make better and celebrate with programs like Give Local Piedmont.
Some stats: 3,072 donors supported 201 nonprofit organizations with donations totaling approximately $1,189,600.
This includes a $130,000 Bonus Pool that will be divided proportionally to all participants as well as $25,000 in prizes.
Early Giving brought in $221,900, and 90% of fees were covered by our donors – thank you donors!
Largest single donation: $25,000.
The Fauquier Free Clinic secured the highest number of donations with 182 contributions. It was followed by the Headwaters Foundation with 177 donations.
Top earners include:
• Fauquier Free Clinic: $41,083
• Fresta Valley Christian School: $46,532
• Kid Pan Alley: $46,360
• Mental Health Association of Fauquier County: $38,097
• Total earned in 10 years: $9.1 million!
Jane Bowling-Wilson, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation’s executive director, and the Give Local Piedmont team: Dede McClure, Renard Carlos, Tanya Paull, Tiny Pixel and Liz Rose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.