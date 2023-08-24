Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds light and variable..
"Two things still resonate in our memory: When questioning some of the decisions, we were told, 'If you care so much, move into town and run for office.' The other one was a complaint some of us made about the condition of a commercial property and we were told, 'If you don't like it, buy it.' Both responses are valid."
Both responses are invitations to take action. Were the "silent majority" to take these anecdotes to heart, its members wouldn't remain silent and we wouldn't be left to speculate about a theoretical "silent majority" of individuals who apparently desire a tectonic shift in the town's character with the introduction of a data center but who also cannot be bothered to let their opinions be known. And therein is the absurdity. What proof is there that those who remain silent desire Amazon's presence within the town limits? Historically, appeals to the "silent majority" are appeals to the status quo; Amazon and the changes it will bring are hardly a continuation of the status quo.
This rings so true. The ugliness of some people who preach “small town values” is disgusting. A lot of the people who are the biggest agitators do not even live in Warrenton and turn a deaf ear to someone with a different opinion. Some people just will not listen and see that maybe a compromise can be reached. We are a small town of vastly different, amazing people. Just listening to your neighbor, without malice, would be a great start
Today’s viciousness, replacing legitimate debate, is uncivilized. Fighting each other doesn’t solve any of the issues we face today. Tribalism doesn’t promote solutions. We are just so gross towards each other, to our own detriment. Hopefully the pendulum will swing back towards civility and productive debate. Not sure I should hold my breath, though.
