The Guttmacher Institute reports nearly 1 million abortions occurred among the 4.5 million American pregnancies in 2020. A Pew Research survey shortly after the Supreme Court’s abortion decision showed U.S. adults believe abortion should be legal, in all or most cases, by a very wide margin (62% vs 36%).
It’s not politically viable for any major political party to hold a “100% pro-life” position in the U.S.
The old idea, "abortion should be safe, legal and rare," was commonsense middle ground for most Americans years ago, but not anymore. Today young women (and quite a few men), are steadfastly opposed to most abortion restrictions. They consider this the single most important issue of every election.
The 2022 Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade was a correction to court’s prior attempt to make law from the bench. It took nearly 50 years to make this correction, but it had to be done. Legislatures alone have authority to make laws; not even the Supreme Court can make new law.
We should follow Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s lead. He proposed all women should be allowed to make their own decisions in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy without any laws impeding that decision. Virginians have accepted this commonsense position. Youngkin is more popular today, by a greater margin, than his election-victory margin. Virginians have accepted his commonsense approach.
Republicans generally want the freedom to manage our own lives. Choices are difficult, but choices will be made one way or the other. Republicans must not stigmatize safe abortion in early pregnancy because these issues will always be with us, whether we like it or not.
