On April 13,theFauquier Timespublished an articlestatingthat the Fauquier County School Board approved a final budget that funds 5% raises fornearly allemployees. To help fund these raises, 24 teacher aide positions were cut among other eliminated positions.
I have a daughter going intofirstgrade next year,andwe’vebeen told that because of these cuts, there will be no teacheraidein her class.
To me and othersI’vespoken with, having a full class of25-plusfirstgraders with one teacher and no help is simply not acceptable. It would be difficult for one teacher just to keep control of such a large group of6-and7-year-olds, much less be able to focus on teaching and learning.I’mconcerned these cuts are setting the teachers for some of our youngest students up for failure and will makeretainingthose teachers even harder than it already is.
My daughter has had a fabulous experience inkindergarten in no small part because she has an excellent, attentive teacher aide in her classroom. In the early grades especially,it’svital to have a second trained professional to ensure the classroom is a safe, emotionallyresponsiveand positive learning environment for each child.
Isincerely hopecommon sense will prevail,and the Fauquier County School Board and Board of Supervisors will find a way to ensure funding is restored for these criticalinstructionalassistant positions, at a minimum for our youngest students who most need them. Theseteacheraidepositions should not be considered an optional expense but rather a non-negotiable investment in our children’s future. Zachary Smith Warrenton
