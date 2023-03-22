As the respective chairs of the Fauquier County Republican Committee and the Fauquier County Democratic Committee, there are many things we disagree about. Red Truck Bakery is not one of those things.
We are both frequent patrons of Red Truck in Marshall and in Warrenton. While Greg may favor the triple chocolate cake, and Max enjoys the Kentucky Bourbon pecan pie, the two of us love their cranberry-walnut muffins.
With that in mind, we were both equally troubled when a recent incident resulted in threats to the bakery and its employees.
As most locals are aware, on Saturday mornings a Black Lives Matter (BLM) Vigil for Justice and an All Lives Matter (ALM) demonstration take place across the street from each other in downtown Warrenton. To be clear, the ALM group is not sanctioned by the FCRC, and the BLM Vigil for Justice is not sanctioned by the FCDC. Contrary to some assertions, both groups operate independently from our two political parties.
Both the FCDC and FCRC support the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech and the right of the people to peaceably assemble. This is as American as Red Truck’s apple pie. We want to make it clear that we support the right of both groups to peacefully assemble and to exercise free speech.
We do not support threats of violence, lying, rudeness or anger towards individuals for any reason. Nor do we condone the nasty treatment of businesses or employees because of support they may or may not have provided to a group or cause.
We will not rehash the incident at Red Truck Bakery here. One can find information in previous editions of the Fauquier Times.
After reading the articles and Warrenton Police Chief Tim Carter’s comments, we understand this incident involved one person orchestrating a scene to make a point and producing a video for social media. We were appalled at the store clerk being put in such an awkward position and at the subsequent vitriol displayed towards the bakery.
After seeing a livestream video March 11 by the same person responsible for the Red Truck incident, we were equally disturbed by her counterproductive commentary disparaging our police, our town and members of our community.
We all want what is best for Warrenton and Fauquier County. We can all do a better job of interacting with our neighbors and others in our community. We should never be afraid of or rude to someone simply because theyare supporters of a different cause or political party. Civility and dialogue are values we all should embrace.
Toward that effort, we pledge to meet on a monthly basis and search for areas where we can promote the common good for our community. You may even see us at Red Truck Bakery having a cup of coffee and enjoying cranberry-walnut muffins together.
Max Hall, of Marshall, is chair of the Fauquier County Democratic Committee. Greg Schumacher, of The Plains, is chair of the Fauquier County Republican Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.