Like hundreds of others, I was at Fauquier High School on Feb. 14 when the Warrenton Town Council voted 4-3 to approve Amazon’s new data center. It was sad to watch the town council reject the well-founded concerns of the vast majority of residents.
When the meeting began, Councilmembers David McGuire, Paul Mooney and Bill Semple asked to see emails between town officials and Amazon that the town had withheld from the public. They said they believed they had a right to see them and that it could affect their vote. Without explanation, the town’s attorney determined the issue could only be settled by a vote. The request to see the emails was denied 4-3 by the same four council members who would ultimately vote to approve the special use permit (SUP) for the data center. Later -- after the permit was approved – everyone agreed that the emails could be seen.
It’s worth reviewing how each council member voted and how they explained their decisions. It was incredible how the four who voted in favor of the data center were so at odds with what most people believe.
Of those who voted to approve, Councilmember Brett Hamby spoke of the completeness of Amazon’s application and its consistency with the comprehensive plan. Councilmember Jay Heroux, who has been accused of having a conflict of interest because he is an executive with a company that works with Amazon, lectured the audience on the importance of property rights and referred to all the progress Amazon had made on the SUP conditions. Council member Heather Sutphin praised Amazon for “bending over backwards” and was sympathetic to residents whom she said favored the data center but were too afraid to speak up. Councilmember James Hartman lamented how the town “has a history of ripping itself apart over economic development.” None tried to address concerns that Amazon’s data center will adversely affect the health, property values and quality of life of their constituents.
Of those who voted against the data center, Mooney clarified there is no silent majority and regretted how the town council had lost the trust of its citizens. Semple emphasized the many ways the town did not follow its ordinances and failed to adhere to its comprehensive plan, and McGuire expressed deep disappointment that the town council was not listening to its citizens. The bottom line is that those who voted for the data center mostly offered rationalization after rationalization, while those who voted against it focused more on real issues and what they believe is right for the town and its residents.
I would like to thank Councilmembers McGuire, Mooney and Semple again for voting in the best interests of the public. And I would like to remind the other council members and Mayor Carter Nevill that this is not over.
Kevin Ramundo
president, Citizens for Fauquier County
Upperville
