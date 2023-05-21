There has been a lot of discussion here about data centers, but one thing we haven’t discussed is cooling the servers in these data centers. A May 7 article in The Washington Post titled, “A new front in the water wars: our internet use,” provides very useful information on this matter. All of the information below is taken from that article.
More than 30% of the world’s data centers are located in the U.S., and the power required to run these data centers accounts for about 2% of the nation’s electricity use. Data center servers require a great deal of energy and produce a great deal of heat. Without adequate cooling, the servers can overheat, fail or even catch fire. Companies can either use expensive traditional air conditioning to cool the servers or use water for evaporative cooling.
Water is cheaper but needed in massive amounts. Researchers say that a large data center, which is not defined in the article, can use anywhere between 1 million and 5 million gallons of water a day — as much as a town of 10,000 to 50,000 people.
In The Dalles, Oregon, a local newspaper fought hard to unearth information revealing how much water a Google data center was using. After a 13-month legal battle, Google finally disclosed that its data centers in The Dalles use more than 25% of the city’s water.
According to a Virginia Tech study, data centers rank among the top 10 water-consuming commercial industries in the U.S., using approximately 513 million cubic meters of water in 2018. Much of that water use comes from electricity use — coal, nuclear and natural gas plants take water to operate, and hydropower also consumes water — but about 25% is due to using water for direct cooling.
Google claims there is a tradeoff between using more water for cooling and using more energy for cooling through traditional air conditioning, which emits more greenhouse gases, and the right combination depends on where the center is located.
With one data center already approved in Warrenton and others possibly on the way, Fauquier County and Warrenton must consider case-by-case how servers in future data centers, if approved, will be cooled. Data center owners will probably prefer using water because it’s cheaper, but can our wells and the city water supply support such use without adverse impact on citizens and local businesses?
It would be unforgivable if residents and businesses suffered higher water prices and dry wells simply because new data centers, if approved, use such a large amount of our water. Before future data centers are approved in Fauquier County and Warrenton, it is imperative that residents be informed if and how local water supply and costs will be impacted. Residents deserve the opportunity to weigh in before any final decisions are made.
