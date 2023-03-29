It is very troubling to learn through the media the absence of transparency in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s change to Virginia policy for restoring civil rights to people who have served time for a felony conviction.
It is more troubling to learn that the revised process lacks specific criteria and has resulted in greatly reduced numbers of persons having their rights restored. This disenfranchises those who have paid for their crime.
On March 22, Virginia Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James responded to state Sen. Lionel Spruill Sr., chairman of the Virginia Senate Privileges and Elections Committee, who asked on behalf of a constituent whether Youngkin changed state policy for restoring rights to felons who had served their time. The response: Former inmates “are informed upon release the recommendation of applying and given a paper application.”
The governor did not provide even minimal transparency. It should not take a letter from an elected representative to bring to light a major change in an important government policy that affects thousands of Virginians.
The League of Women Voters supports the automatic restoration of civil rights of felons, regardless of the nature of their crimes, upon their release from incarceration or upon completion of probation or parole.
The process should be easy to understand, accessible, transparent and fair with information about the criteria made available to all. The process should be identical for all felons, regardless of the nature of their crime.
The governor has said that he believes in second chances. Perhaps he could give us all the first chance to know how the surreptitiously changed process works.
Janet M. Gorn
Montclair
president, League of Women Voters of Prince William-Fauquier Area
