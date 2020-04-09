On Friday, March 13, Shakespeare Theatre Company, the theatre I lead in D.C., closed its doors. We were midway through a celebrated production of Shakespeare’s “Timon of Athens,” which tells the story of how a once gilded and beloved statesman becomes a figure of poverty and despair. As our own world began its descent into confusion and isolation, Shakespeare’s dark parable rang in my ears as I trudged home into the darkness.
Shakespeare has remained with me. When his own theater was shut down due to plague, he fled the city for the countryside.
A few days after the Shakespeare Theatre Company had shut down, my wife, twin daughters and I were invited by Sir Peter Crane to take refuge at the Oak Spring Garden Foundation, where the programs had also closed. We packed up our car, locked up our home in Georgetown and began our temporary life here in the Piedmont, surrounded by deer, cardinals and our own local groundhog.
In these beautiful surroundings, Shakespeare feels very present. Several of our board members live near by, and one has even named her estate Arden, inspired by one of the bard’s most famous comedies, “As You Like It.”
The woods of the Ardennes, a vast area of forest spanning southeast Belgium and into Germany and France, were Shakespeare’s probable inspiration. Yet his Forest of Arden is a fantastical place where his pastoral romance can unfold.
Pastoral literally means related to shepherds (from pascere meaning to graze) and pastoral poetry normally evokes the loves and lives of shepherds and shepherdesses. Pastoral romances usually involve characters arriving from the outside, “real” world, and who become temporary residents of this alternative community, to return home better people.
In the play, Duke Senior in his opening speech in Arden celebrates life in the woods as being “more sweet” than “the painted pomp” of the “envious court” and “public haunt.” “Sweet are the uses of adversity” he claims, which allow his men to:
“Find tongues in trees, books in the running brooks,
Sermons in stones, and good in everything.”
Like so many people in the world right now, I’m adjusting to a new sense of time (“there’s no clock in the forest”) and rhythm. Without the daily urban commute from Georgetown to the STC offices in Eastern Market, and the complex ritual of commitments that make up a life, it’s hard to remember which day it is. “Isn’t every day called today?” one of my twin daughters asks me, and I’m beginning to see the wisdom of this question.
Much like Shakespeare’s pastoral, time is slower here. Does this mean more space to reflect on who are we are, and who we might become?
In “As You Like It,” the play’s heroine, Rosalind, tells the flirtatious shepherdess Phoebe in the third act, “But mistress, know yourself.”
Scholars have suggested that, in this play, self-knowledge becomes, for the first time, an important theme for Shakespeare. In a string of dramas that follow, Shakespeare shows the key to finding your true self lies in the countryside rather than the city. Rosalind’s Arden leads to Lear’s Heath and finally to Prospero’s island.
Rosalind, Shakespeare’s most delightful heroine, disguises herself as a man to survive being banished from the city. In this disguise she woos Orlando. As his confusion grows, she reassures him, “Believe then, if you please, that I can do strange things. I have, since I was three year old, conversed with a magician, most profound in his art and yet not damnable.”
As I begin to spend time in the fields and forests of this enchanting landscape, I can feel nature’s magic working on me. Time is spacious here. At Oak Spring there is a Black Gum tree, approximately 400 old, that first rose from the soil at the time Shakespeare was composing his pastoral romances. There is a perspective here that only clock-free nature can provide.
Suffering forced Shakespeare to flee to the countryside. Dealing with personal tragedy, including losing his 12-year old son to the plague, he responded by writing furiously, including such dark tragedies as “Antony and Cleopatra” and “King Lear.”
Yet when he returned to the city, as the theaters reopened, he came back with a new genre of plays called romances – strange fairytales where broken lives are mysteriously healed over time, and in the transformative, restorative safety of the countryside. He writes dramas like “The Winter’s Tale” and “The Tempest,” which weave truth and magic in new and beautiful ways. Like a character from one of his own plays, Shakespeare took refuge in nature and re-found his magic.
In “The Tempest,” Shakespeare’s last romance, Prospero flees the corrupt court of his usurping brother, escaping in a small boat with only his 3-year-old daughter Miranda and his beloved collection of books. Prospero trades his political power for wisdom, becoming a powerful magician. Miranda learns of the beauty and potency in the natural world. Together, they build a world of magic and curiosity, forgiveness and love on a far-flung island.
My twin girls are 3. They are the same age as young Miranda when she began her journey to an enchanted locale. As I watch them tumble down grassy hills, discover turtles in brooks and see the stars burn brightly above, I wonder if, one day, they too will become conjurors, transforming our world for the better.
Simon Godwin is the artistic director of the Shakespeare Theatre Company and the associate artistic director of the National Theatre of London. He has also served as associate director of the Royal Court Theatre, the Bristol Old Vic and the Royal and Derngate Theatres in Northampton. He has also been invited to direct at the Royal Shakespeare Company several times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.