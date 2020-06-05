The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors condemns the actions that resulted in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The fundamental basis of our society is, and must be, that all are equal under the law, regardless of race, creed or socioeconomic status.
The upheaval on display across the nation is not only a reaction to the unnecessary loss of life, but also the failure to address the underlying socioeconomic problems faced by many of our citizens, especially those of color. The vast majority of those who are demonstrating in our nation are doing so peacefully, including the recent peaceful gathering of protestors in Warrenton. We support and will continue to support the right of our citizens to peacefully assemble to seek redress for their grievances.
We know that the sheriff and his staff and the Warrenton town police are committed to a culture of caring and respect, and we commend them for guiding their departments accordingly. We support their efforts to be worthy of the trust that the community extends to its law enforcement.
We applaud the citizens of our community who are not only dedicated to the extinguishment of racism, but also to addressing the issues that breed racism and discrimination. We are and remain committed to working with our community to deal with these longstanding problems. We thank the Fauquier County community for your support, your advocacy and advice, and your caring for each other. We are also inspired to be better and do better.
Yours in public service,
Mary Leigh McDaniel, Chair
Fauquier County Board of Supervisors
