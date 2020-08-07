Everyone at Thursday night’s Warrenton Town Council meeting agreed: Roll Out Warrenton has been a smashing success. Councilman Kevin Carter (Ward 5) went so far as to say the project “is one of the best decisions we’ve made in the last four years.” Roll Out Warrenton expands Warrenton businesses’ physical footprint into public areas so they can allow more space among customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project began in mid-May.
The council enthusiastically decided to continue the program through the end of the year and reevaluate then whether to make the arrangement a seasonal or a permanent addition to Main Street and other areas around town.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said that she is still working with businesses to make adjustments to the program. The town created a website at rolloutwarrenton.com for those that are still looking to take advantage of the relaxed zoning rules that allow businesses to use public spaces to conduct business. She said that shopping centers away from Old Town have not taken advantage of the program as much as she hoped they would, but there is no denying the project has been successful.
Mayor Carter Nevill said that the council has decided to give the project more time. “The intent is to see what a full trial year looks like so we can make a better decision to make it permanent. Let’s learn what the problems are so we can find solutions.”
Councilman Brett Hamby (Ward 3) suggested a continuation until October, “We started this to help businesses keep going during the pandemic, but it’s been a hit all around. Let’s continue it until the weather gets bad.”
Each successive council member pushed it a little further.
Carter eventually said, “My suggestion is January 1, 2021. We could put outside heaters out there. It might be great.”
Nevill said he’s heard nothing but positive comments about Roll Out Warrenton. “Gone are the comments that ask, ‘Why can’t we be more like Culpeper?' ”
James Hartman, councilman for Ward 4, said, “It’s been an experiment, and a successful one. Let’s keep it going and see what happens.”
Heather Sutphin, councilwoman for Ward 1, agreed, “Let’s not cut it off at a certain day. Let’s see how it goes.”
Schaeffer said that she anticipated minor problems with leaf and snow removal with the sidewalks of Old Town extended into parking spaces, but thought those issues could be resolved strategically.
And if the council eventually decided to make the business-friendly project permanent, businesses would be asked to pay a permit fee for use of the taxpayer-owned public spaces. She suggested a fee of $100 per month if Roll Out Warrenton is a temporary project; $500 per season if the project proceeds on a seasonal basis; an annual fee of $750 would be assessed if the project becomes permanent. Schaeffer said she felt most businesses would be willing to pay the permit fees if necessary.
Another reason to wait before making a final decision is a $1 million Virginia Department of Transportation grant that is still pending.
The Main Street project would aim to improve walkability and highlight Warrenton’s historic assets. It is a longstanding idea that was recently updated in a draft plan by Bohler Engineering.
The plan includes raised crosswalks to slow down traffic, bump outs (like the ones installed near Fifth Street) and space for sidewalk dining. It also maps out an additional crosswalk near First Street.
A possible directional star design embedded in the road at Courthouse Square would provide visual interest.
The plan includes several features that would highlight Warrenton’s historical significance. Main Street between Second and Third streets would be repaved with brick, to mark the historic crossroads of the town. The two gateways to Old Town -- the intersection of Alexandria Pike and Main Street and the intersection of Calhoun and Main streets – would feature mid-street signs to welcome visitors to Old Town. The permanent markers would also serve as traffic-calming features.
The VDOT grant is for funds up to $950,000 through the VDOT FY2021-2022 Transportation Alternatives Program. The VDOT grant would require matching funds from the town, in an 80/20 split. VDOT’s portion would be 80 percent ($760,000); the town’s would be 20 percent ($190,000).
If the VDOT grant is approved, the concepts developed in the Roll Out Warrenton project could be incorporated into the new design.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
